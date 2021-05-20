Logo
Anterix to Hold Virtual Investor Day and Discuss Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results on June 16

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Presentation Will Highlight Milestones Achieved

PR Newswire

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 20, 2021

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), a leading provider of 900 MHz broadband spectrum, announced today it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Anterix Investor Day 2021

The presentation will feature a review of the company's strategic growth in enabling private broadband networks on its 900 MHz spectrum for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company will also provide its outlook and a general business update for fiscal year 2022 during the presentation. Speakers include:

  • Rob Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Ryan Gerbrandt, Chief Operating Officer
  • Tim Gray, Chief Financial Officer

The presentation and subsequent question and answer session will be webcast on June 16, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. A link to the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Anterix website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the company's website. The company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on June 15, 2021. To register for the Anterix 2021 Investor Day, please visit the event webpage.

About Anterix
At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

Contacts

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-to-hold-virtual-investor-day-and-discuss-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-results-on-june-16-301295734.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

