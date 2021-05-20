Logo
Timken to Participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 20, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will present at the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference on June 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

Presenting on behalf of Timken will be Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer and Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for download at www.timken.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be posted via the same website link until June 17, 2021.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-participate-in-the-keybanc-industrials--basic-materials-virtual-conference-301295397.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

