Nayax to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference call to be held at 8:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. Israel Time

PR Newswire

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 20, 2021

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer, David Ben-Avi, Chief Technology Officer and Liron Grosman, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to review the Company's financial results on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3:30 p.m. Israel Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-866-777-2509
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-80-9212373
INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-5413
AUSTRALIA TOLL-FREE: 1-800-822-994
WEBCAST LINK: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=epGRwS05

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10156749/e8b8fa53af. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast from a link on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from May 28, 2021, to June 10, 2021. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 10156749

An archived and live media frame will also be available for 90 days on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

ABOUT NAYAX
Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency

Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
Tel: +1-917-6078654

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nayax-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-27-2021-301295817.html

SOURCE Nayax

