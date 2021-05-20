Change Healthcare Launches No-Fee, Privacy-Protecting, Portable Vaccination Record





Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced the launch of its Vaccination+Record solution. This digital solution gives Americans the ability to access a durable, security-enabled, and trusted record of their vaccinations and/or testing results to be used when and where they choose. The solution is based on the open standards designed by the Vaccination+Credential+Initiative%26trade%3B.









Vaccination Record allows vaccination and testing providers to quickly and easily provide their customers a security-enabled and durable record of their vaccinations, and allows those consumers to easily see, save, and share their vaccination information with whomever they choose. It allows authorized parties to verify that information, if allowed by the consumers. To bring this solution to Americans, Vaccination Record can be accessed on all types of devices, including feature phones, smart phones, and computers, and, like a boarding pass, can be printed for convenience. The record and the credentials are fully under the consumers control.









Focused on empowering providers and consumers, Vaccination Record is provided as a fee-free service for vaccination and testing providers, state registries, pharmacies, and labs. Using a standards-based data API, any pharmacy, healthcare provider, testing lab or government agency can easily create and distribute a branded, verifiable digital vaccination record to its patients. Change Healthcares standards-based integration APIs allow digital health companies, digital wallets, and others to display digital vaccination credentials in their applications and allows those credentials to be systematically verified upon the customers request, with no proprietary apps required.









Change Healthcares Vaccination Record allows consumers to quickly prove they have been vaccinated using a security-enabled, convenient, always on solution. Once patients verify their vaccination status, they can then send a text to a code provided by their healthcare provider, which starts the process. Consumers can view their credentials on any internet browser or smart phone (requiring no app), download and/or print them, and securely share their vaccination status. This approach allows Americans to decide when, how, and with whom their vaccination data is shared and for what purpose, including work, school, or public purposes such as travel, sporting events, concerts, and restaurants. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the portable solution will facilitate consumer record keeping for common vaccinations required for adults and children.









Vaccination and testing records deserve the same interoperability and privacy protections afforded to other health information, said Kris Joshi, president, Network Solutions, at Change Healthcare. In addition, they must be easy to access and shared securely by the consumers. We are proud to be working with leading pharmacies and providers across the country to enable them to support consumers through the pandemic without adding new costs or inconveniencing patients. Change Healthcares Vaccination Record provides a security-enabled, digital, on-demand solution that can be trusted by consumers, as well as those who require vaccine verification.









Among the pharmacies offering the service is Albertsons Companies, which operates pharmacies under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Randalls, Tom Thumb Shaws, Star-Market, Pavilions, Carrs, and United Supermarkets banners.









Throughout the pandemic, our pharmacy team has served our local communities, said Omer Gajial, SVP of Pharmacy and Health at Albertsons Cos. After administering more than 4 million doses of the vaccine, we know that many consumers would like a vaccination certificate that is more convenient than the paper card. The Vaccination Record solution offers consumers easy and direct digital access to their records. It also enables our pharmacists to offer another convenient health solution to our customers.









Change Healthcares portable vaccine record is currently available through over 2,000 community, regional, and national pharmacy locations. For more information or to begin offering the portable vaccination record to your patients and their communities today, please visit the Change Healthcare Digital+Vaccination+Records resource page.









About Change Healthcare









Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.









View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005171/en/