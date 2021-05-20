CoreSite to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences





CoreSite Realty Corporation ( NYSE:COR, Financial), a premier provider of secure, high-uptime data+center campuses with high-performance cloud+access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences, including:















RBC Capital Markets Global Datacenter, Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, May 25 th . Paul Szurek, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 12:40 p.m. Eastern time.









Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, June 2nd. Paul Szurek, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time.













Investors interested in listening to either of the live presentations may access the webcast from the Investor+Relations section of CoreSites website at www.CoreSite.com. Replays will be available following the live presentations.









About CoreSite









CoreSite Realty Corporation ( NYSE:COR, Financial) delivers secure, high-uptime data+center campuses with high-performance cloud+access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the worlds leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 475+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.





