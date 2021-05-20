RE-TRANSMISSION: iPure Labs, Inc. New Subsidiary, TideRock Development, Announces First Engagement Agreement

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC PINK:IPLB) announced today the launch of a new subsidiary focused on Real Estate Advisory Services.

CEO Thomas Fore stated, "As we stated in our first press release, Sora Ventures is and will be focused on 'develop to own' projects. The ongoing potential is enormous as development projects across the US have grown exponentially over the past few years. The ongoing activities related to Sora Ventures has resulted in the need for another subsidiary to meet the growing demand for out-sourced professional services."

Mr. Fore went on to say, "TideRock Development was formed to provide Real Estate Advisory Services for select investors, developers, asset managers, municipalities, churches and other institutions. TideRock Development, for example, intends to respond to its many requests to support universities and church organizations in their pursuit of a trusted advisor to help ensure sustainable cash flow through the development of their surplus land."

In conjunction with this announcement, TideRock has been engaged by RealTex Development of Austin, Texas. RealTex is a leading affordable housing developer with more than 20 years of experience in low-income tax credit affordable housing in the Southeastern United States. We will share more about our new business relationship with RealTex and other business developments soon.

Mr. Fore finished up with, "Relationships are the foundation of opportunity. Our services division will allow us to support property owners with expert development advisory services and will also create real development opportunities for Sora Ventures. That's where TideRock Development can make a difference and in the process create revenue streams that will be beneficial to iPure Lab's overall operation. Thank you to each of you for your ongoing support."

About iPure Labs, Inc.

iPure Labs is a diversified real estate company that operates through its two subsidiaries; Sora Ventures, LLC and TideRock Development, LLC. Sora Ventures focuses on multi-million dollar "develop to own" projects. TideRock Development provides Real Estate Advisory Services. iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC PINK:IPLB) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.ipurelabs.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

