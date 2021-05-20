Expert Panel Provides Framework for Incorporating DecisionDx-SCC Results Into Clinical Decision Making for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patients With One or More Risk Factors





Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced a publication describing the findings of a squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) gene expression profiling (GEP) expert panel in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. The publication provides a framework for integrating DecisionDx-SCC into clinical practice.









Treatment plan decisions in SCC are based upon the likelihood of an individual patients tumor to metastasize. Data from previous studies has demonstrated that DecisionDx-SCC, Castles prognostic 40-GEP test designed to use a patients tumor biology to predict individual risk of metastasis for patients with SCC and one or more risk factors, is a significant, independent predictor of risk, compared to existing traditional clinical and pathologic staging systems.









The article, titled Clinical Considerations for Integrating Gene Expression Profiling into Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Management, describes the findings of a multidisciplinary expert panel, representing backgrounds from academic medical centers and community practices. The panel also included specialties clinicians, such as Mohs surgeons, surgical oncologists and a radiation oncologist. The panel reviewed traditional risk assessment practices, guidelines and expert recommendations on DecisionDx-SCC. The panel also focused on decision-making points, where information from DecisionDx-SCC might inform the clinical management of patients with SCC and one or more risk factors.









Study findings:















This is an exciting time in the management of high-risk squamous cell carcinoma patients, said study author, Sherrif Ibrahim, M.D., Ph.D., Mohs surgeon and associate professor in the department of dermatology at The University of Rochester Medical Center. Progress has been made with clinicopathologic risk factor assessment. However, potential remains for these assessments to overestimate or underestimate risk. Gene expression profile testing assists us in assessing the biologic risk of individual tumors and providing personalized care for our patients, which may lead to risk appropriate reduction of treatment or increased treatment intensity and more appropriate referrals.









About DecisionDx-SCC









DecisionDx-SCC is a 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patients tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors. The test result, in which patients are stratified into a Class 1, 2A or 2B risk category, predicts individual metastatic risk to inform risk-appropriate management.









Peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated that DecisionDx-SCC is an independent predictor of metastatic risk and that integrating DecisionDx-SCC with current prognostic methods can add positive predictive value to clinician decisions regarding staging and management.









More information about the test and disease can be found at www.CastleTestInfo.com.









About Castle Biosciences









Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDxDiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castles gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.









DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.









