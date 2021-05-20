Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results





Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT, Apex) and AvePoint, Inc., (AvePoint or the Company) the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, today announced AvePoints financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.









The momentum in our business continues to be strong, with our software-as-a-service revenue growing 78% year-over-year, comprising nearly half of total Company revenue, said Dr. Tianyi TJ Jiang, CEO of AvePoint. The investments we are making in our go-to-market organization, including the build out of new channel partnerships, are starting to generate results. Coupled with the significant demand opportunity created by the acceleration of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams adoption, we believe we are well positioned to drive growth in 2021 and the years ahead.









First Quarter 2021 Financial Results















Total Revenue of $38.8 million, up 19% year-over-year









Total ARR 1 of $129.2 million as of March 31, 2021, up 33% year-over-year









SaaS Revenue of $18.3 million, up 78% year-over-year









GAAP Operating Loss of $5.9 million; GAAP Operating Margin of (15.3)%









Non-GAAP Operating Loss of $2.6 million; Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2 of (6.8)%









Cash and Cash Equivalents of approximately $64.6 million as of March 31, 2021; Company remains debt-free













Included in AvePoints first quarter GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results was approximately $1.2 million of incremental audit fees that were expensed in the quarter. This non-recurring expense was not previously included in the preliminary estimates as it was a reclassification accounting determination made subsequent to the quarterly financial closing process.









First Quarter 2021 Key Highlights















Microsoft showcased AvePoint leveraging the latest AI-powered Microsoft Turing to innovate new solutions at the recently concluded Microsoft Ignite online conference attended by over 200,000 IT professionals worldwide









AvePoint expanded channel business investment with senior leadership hires: Jason Beal, former Palo Alto Networks leader, will be AvePoints Channel SVP and Tony Lanni, former industry demand generation and channel marketing leader from Blackline, will be AvePoints Demand Generation SVP









Milestone channel growth achievements with the MSP business eclipsing 1,000 active partners and triple digit growth in partner-sourced bookings













Based upon the Companys strong first quarter results, the Company raised its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2021 from $193.0 million to $194.0 million.









In addition, Apex today filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which incorporates recent accounting and reporting changes for warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs. The consummation of the business combination between Apex and AvePoint remains subject to customary closing conditions, including SEC review and the approval of the shareholders of Apex and AvePoint.









About AvePoint









AvePoint enables customers to collaborate with confidence. AvePoints data management solutions help its diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance, and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on AvePoints solutions. AvePoints SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Its multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. For more information about AvePoint, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avepoint.com.









About Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation









Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs global technology investment banking team. For more information about Apex, visit https%3A%2F%2Fapexacquisitioncorp.com.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To supplement AvePoints consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. In order for AvePoints investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the Company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense. AvePoint believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the users overall understanding of its historical financial performance. The presentation of AvePoints non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoints non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.









AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Consolidated Statements of Operations







Three Months Ended March 31,







2021







2020







(in thousands)







Revenue:







SaaS







$18,259







$10,243







Termed license and support







8,727







7,744







Services







5,916







7,579







Maintenance and OEM







5,409







6,005







Perpetual license







489







1,090







Total revenue







38,800







32,661







Cost of revenue:







SaaS







4,440







2,514







Termed license and support







273







472







Services







5,585







7,012







Maintenance and OEM







480







369







Total cost of revenue







10,778







10,367







Gross profit







28,022







22,294







Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing







19,301







14,041







General and administrative







10,292







5,158







Research and development







4,102







2,894







Depreciation and amortization







258







273







Total operating expenses







33,953







22,366







Loss from operations







(5,931)







(72)







Interest income, net







13







4







Other income (expense), net







(63)







(828)







Loss before income taxes







(5,981)







(896)







Income tax benefit







(1,039)







(167)







Net loss







$(4,942)







$(729)









AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Consolidated Balance Sheets







March 31,







December 31,







2021







2020







(in thousands)







Total assets







$159,722







$169,054







Total liabilities







$140,567







$148,867







Total mezzanine equity







222,362







213,014







Total stockholders' deficiency







(203,207)







(192,827)







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders deficiency







$159,722







$169,054









AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







For the Three Months Ended





March 31,







2021







2020







(in thousands)







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities







$(4,265)







$(2,257)







Cash provided by (used in) investing activities







(534)







598







Cash provided by (used in) financing activities







617







(16)







Effect of exchange rate on cash







(365)







(526)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents







(4,547)







(2,201)







Cash and Cash equivalents:







Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period







69,112







12,162







Cash and cash equivalents end of period







$64,565







$9,961

































AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Supplemental Financial Information







Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data







For the Three Months Ended





March 31,







2021







2020







(in thousands)







GAAP operating loss







$(5,931)







$(72)







Stock-based compensation







3,289







75







Non-GAAP operating income







$(2,642)







$3







Non-GAAP operating margin







(6.8%)







0.0%





1 AvePoint calculates annual recurring revenue (ARR) at the end of a particular period as the annualized sum of: (1) contractually obligated Annual Contract Value from subscription and maintenance revenue sources from all customers with a contract duration exceeding three months, and (2) the product of the current months monthly recurring revenue (MRR) multiplied by twelve (to prospectively annualize subscription revenue). MRR is attributable to AvePoints Channel business and includes contracts that may or may not be extended or renewed by AvePoints customers. ARR also includes some recurring professional services revenue, such as recurring technical account management services.





2 Calculated as non-GAAP Operating Income divided by Total Revenue.

