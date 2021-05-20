Everi and Caesars Palace to Install Jackpot Xpress

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Everi and Caesars Palace to Install Jackpot Xpress

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (: EVRI) (Everi or the Company), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and loyalty solutions, today announced an agreement with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. ( CZR) ("Caesars") to begin a Nevada field trial for Jackpot Xpress, Everis jackpot management system, under guidelines issued by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The trial will take place at the iconic Las Vegas Strip centerpiece, Caesars Palace.

Upon final approval by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars will have the option to install Jackpot Xpress at all its Nevada properties. Caesars will also have the option to install Jackpot Xpress at all its owned and managed locations, pending further jurisdictional approvals.

Jackpot Xpress is an award-winning, intuitive jackpot and tax forms management solution that enables casino staff to securely and efficiently process slot jackpots using a mobile device right at the winning gaming machine. Jackpot Xpress is the only jackpot management system that combines mobile productivity, secure payment, tax forms management, and anti-money laundering tracking into a single solution. Everis proprietary technology provides increased convenience for the player and improved efficiency for casino staff, all while eliminating paper, shrinking cage lines, and reducing player wait times resulting in a greatly improved gaming experience. Caesars Palace will also be the first casino to utilize Everis proprietary electronic tax form delivery system. This system allows tax forms, such as W2-G forms, to be securely retrieved by the player, further enhancing the guest experience. For more information about Jackpot Xpress, please visit everi.com/jackpot-xpress.

We continue to build an integrated Digital Neighborhood that encompasses our full suite of financial and loyalty products and services. These efforts have positioned Everi as the industrys financial technology leader and a strategic partner for forward-thinking customers such as Caesars Entertainment, said Darren Simmons, Everis Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. Our innovative products such as Jackpot Xpress provide value to our customers, as they enhance their ability to better serve their players while creating measurable efficiencies in their operations.

About Everi

Everis mission is to be the industry leader by reimagining the gaming experience. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing
(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]everi.com

Mike Young
Corporate Communications Specialist
(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Investor Relations
William Pfund
SVP, Internal Relations
(702) 676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzOTc4NyM0MTkzMDQxIzIwMjc2MzE=
bae8392e-127a-4b2e-99ea-376f6397c143
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment