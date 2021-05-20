Logo
IHOP® Reveals Plans to Debut flip'd by IHOP, a New Fast Casual Concept Launching Summer 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Today, IHOP unveiled the latest plans to launch a pilot of its new fast-casual concept, flipd by IHOP (flipd). The new brand aims to address the growing demand for made-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner that is convenient and fresh, all at a great value, allowing guests to enjoy an exciting menu of IHOP-inspired favorites in an innovative way.

This press release features multimedia.

IHOP reveals plans to debut flip'd by IHOP, a new fast casual concept to launch summer 2021

IHOP reveals plans to debut flip'd by IHOP, a new fast casual concept to launch summer 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)



The first flipd location is currently scheduled to open in New York City this summer, with three additional sites in Lawrence, Kansas; Columbus, Ohio; and Dublin, Ohio being explored for later this year. Marking a shift from the original development strategy, IHOP will now be piloting the flipd concept in three different areas including larger metropolitan areas, suburban areas and non-traditional venues. Plans that were originally revealed in 2019 focused primarily on footprints in large metropolitan cities.



Since we originally announced flipd in 2019, a lot has changed. We wanted to ensure that we were evolving the concept to meet our guests needs, said Jay Johns, President of IHOP. While we know there is a pent-up demand for a return to dining in restaurants, we anticipate that our delivery and takeout business is here to stay as consumer needs continue to shift and they seek out different ways to experience IHOP favorites. With flipd, we can provide that on-the-go fast casual experience, making now the perfect time to bring this concept into the world.



Even though the footprints of these initial flipd locations will vary during this pilot phase, what will remain consistent is our emphasis on quality, speed, to-go and delivery, all with the crave-worthy food that has been a hallmark of the IHOP brand for more than six decades, continued Johns.



flipd will feature an all-day menu that borrows inspiration from iconic IHOP favorites, which serves as the foundation for this innovative approach. The new menu features quality ingredients, is freshly prepared items and is designed to be enjoyed alongside fresh juices and espresso beverages. The menu will feature reimagined breakfast classics like Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches; as well as more PM-centric options including Burritos & Bowls, Steakburgers and Chicken Sandwiches.



flipd by IHOP is different than the traditional sit-down experience guests have come to expect and enjoy at IHOP for more than 60 years. Upon entering flipd, visitors can order from a digital kiosk or directly at the counter. Guests will also be able to order their food online in advance and pick-up their items from a designated to-go area or have it delivered.



Other items on the flipd by IHOP menu include:





  • Signature Pancake Bowls including the flipd Original featuring IHOPs world-famous Buttermilk Pancakes with whipped real butter and a variety of mix-ins; and the Strawberry Banana with banana pancakes, fresh strawberries, bananas and whipped topping





  • Build Your Own Signature Pancake Bowls with a choice of fresh flipped pancakes, steel-cut oatmeal or vanilla Greek yogurt as a base; and a variety of mix-ins and toppings from the Top It Off! bar, such as fresh blueberries and strawberries; fruit compotes; chocolate chips and sprinkles; caramel sauce and more





  • Egg Combos with choice of breakfast meats





  • Assortment of Egg Sandwiches made with eggs your way and premium toppings on a toasted Brioche bun





  • A variety of made-to-order Burritos and Bowls designed for all hours of the day, with options like The Garden with scrambled eggs, cheesy crispy potatoes, baby arugula & spinach, sauted mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, sliced avocado and avocado cream; or The Late Night with diced Black Angus Steakburger over cheesy French fries, topped with Jack & Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, pickles & IHOP sauce





  • Ultimate Sandwiches with choice of all-natural Black Angus Steakburger, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, or Grilled Chicken Breast





  • Fresh pressed orange juice and signature coffee brews, including nitro cold brew and specialty espresso beverages





  • Grab-and-go salads and wraps, freshly baked goods and more





flipd by IHOP is one piece of IHOPs larger strategic growth and development plan for 2021, as the legacy brand looks to reach more guests through four development platforms, including traditional IHOP locations, non-traditional IHOP locations, smaller format locations and this new fast casual concept. Currently, there are more than 1,600 IHOP restaurants in the U.S. and another 100+ IHOP restaurants globally.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC



For more than 62 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of December 31, 2020, there are 1,772 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).



Statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as may, will, should, could, expect, anticipate, believe, estimate, intend, plan, goal and other similar expressions. You should consider our forward-looking statements in light of the risks discussed under the heading Risk Factors, as well as our consolidated financial statements, related notes, and the other financial information appearing elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and our other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this report are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005372/en/

