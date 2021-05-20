The 'Krush House(TM) Network' Debuts: Multiple Video Podcasts Dedicated to Sports Betting

Former NFL Quarterback and ESPN NFL Analyst Sean Salisbury Signs on as Full-time Co-Host of Krush House'

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, revealed its debut of the "Krush House Network," initially beginning with three weekly podcasts focused on sports, betting and handicapping to post this Friday on www.Krushhouse.com.

Former NFL Quarterback, ESPN analyst and sports radio host Sean Salisbury joins the weekly podcast, "Krush House," as a full-time co-host starting this Friday. Salisbury joins Frank Nicotero to co-host the show together.

"I had a blast being a guest and it was so spontaneous, fun and unstructured. That combination makes for entertaining viewing," said Sean Salisbury. "Frank and I make a great team and I can't wait to dissect every team, player and future announcements."

"I'm delighted Sean is in the back field with me. I hear he blocks well for a quarterback," said comedian Frank Nicotero. "I'm a life-long sports fanatic and sports gambler. I'm also a host and a comic. THIS is my dream job! As an added benefit we can swear!!"

The networks names sake show will feature iconic sports figures, and other unexpected guests. There will be man-on-the-street pieces from around the US at interesting locations, trivia and contests among other creative endeavors to be announced soon.

The Krush House Network features two other shows featuring the company's CEO Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas Sports Gambling" and "America's Oddsmaker." These shows were specifically designed to help sports enthusiasts get inside information from the industry's top sports handicappers to better inform choices before placing legal bets.

"Krush House Kappers," takes fans on a deep dive into the world of handicapping with an elite team of pickers who are part of the team at VegasWINNERS. The experts cover all major sports and feature picks, debates and topical information from whatever is going on inside the sports world at the time of taping the episode.

"Legends That Krushed," is a weekly sports interview with a legendary sports veteran. Each week the show will take a look at the stories behind making bets, the biggest wins and losses all told through the eyes from someone who played the game.

Howard Lefkowitz, President of VegasWINNERS stated "The network will have content that caters to various audiences from neophytes in sports who want to understand and participate, to seasoned gamblers". Lefkowitz went on to say, "There's news happening daily in the sports betting world and these new and rapid developments will play a huge role in our company's growth. From Krush House' you can expect constant growth and innovation."

"Krush House Network" posts Friday evenings on https://krushhouse.com/ and features the company's CEO Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas Sports Gambling" and "America's Oddsmaker," former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges and comedian Frank Nicotero. To date, "Krush House" special guest analysts have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL Quarterback, NFC Player of the Year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former NFL Quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury, former NBA power forward, center and champion with the Detroit Pistons Rick Mahorn, former 2X NCAA college basketball assist leader and current college and NBA analyst Doug Gottlieb and former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is currently licensed as a sports betting affiliate in Colorado and Indiana which enables it to refer customers in return for commission. The company is in the process of filing for licenses in states where sports betting is legal. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com, twitter at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc, facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Winners-Inc-101296508813315/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug

Heather Krug PR & Marketing

310-463-1415

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: