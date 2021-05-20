Valmont Hosts 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Valmont Hosts 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today will host its virtual Investor Day beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior management team will provide an in-depth review of the Companys business drivers and long-term growth strategies, including innovation through new products and technology, ESG initiatives and capital allocation.



We are excited to host Valmonts 2021 Investor Day and provide an update on our accomplishments since our 2018 Investor Day, in addition to providing a deeper understanding of how our management team is accelerating technology and innovation, ESG and operational excellence across the organization. We have strong momentum and are well-positioned to execute against our strategy and drive long-term stakeholder value creation, said Mr. Kaniewski.



Today, the Company is raising its full-year 2021 diluted EPS guidance from $9.00 - $9.70 to $9.30 - $10.00. In addition, the Company is defining its 3 - 5 Year Financial Targets.



Raising 2021 EPS Outlook





  • Net Sales estimated to increase 9 - 14% vs. prior year





  • Irrigation segment sales estimated to increase 27 - 30% vs. prior year





  • Diluted Earnings per Share estimated to be $9.30 - $10.00





Defining 3 - 5 Year Financial Targets (from Base Year 2020)





  • Revenue CAGR of 7 - 12%





  • Operating Margin of >12%





  • EPS CAGR of 13 - 15%





  • Return on invested Capital (ROIC) of >11%





  • Free Cash Flow Conversion of >1.0x Net Earnings (over the 5-year period)





Event Webcast Details



A live webcast of the presentations, including two question and answer sessions, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. The presentations and webcast can be accessed from the Valmont+2021+Investor+Day+Event+Site. Registration for the live event is required and can be completed on the Registration+Site. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.



About Valmont Industries, Inc.



Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing highly engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.



Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as managements perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmonts control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmonts actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, the continuing and developing effects of COVID-19 including the effects of the outbreak on the general economy and the specific economic effects on the Companys business and that of its customers and suppliers, risk factors described from time to time in Valmonts reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005077/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment