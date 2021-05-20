DiBella's Subs Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Data Central® Software

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DiBella's Subs Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Data Central® Software

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



ParTech%2C+Inc. (PAR), a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, today announced that DiBellas Subs has selected PARs Data Central as its back-office system for all locations.



The 43-unit, family-owned and operated restaurant chain with locations in the Northeast and Midwest U.S., is best known for its delicious hand-crafted fresh sub rolls and huge portions. DiBellas Subs first selected Brink+POS%26reg%3B and PAR Pay in 2019 to support the concepts growth plans and integration needs, but later recognized the need for a back-office solution.



DiBellas chose Data+Central because of its leading inventory management capabilities, tools to lower food costs, and robust enterprise reporting. The brand is utilizing Data Central Management Suite, Line Check, and Managers Log solutions, and its operations are becoming more mobile with the adoption of tablets at its locations.During implementation, DiBellas Subs also added Data Centrals Data Warehouse solution to consolidate and organize its back-of-house data in one place.



When it comes to running a successful restaurant business, data insights and analytics are critical factors. Keeping track of thousands of data points all being captured in from various sources and then intelligently acting upon that information is no easy task. With Data Central, this all becomes so much more manageable, said Peter Fox, President of DiBellas Subs. Being able to collect, view, analyze and take action on all of the data coming in for our 40+ restaurants allows us to improve our purchasing, inventory, and labor scheduling practices immensely. We operationally see what we have never been able to see before, and because of that we can make better decisions that will consistently help improve our bottom line.



Together, Brink POS and Data Central provide a cloud-to-cloud flow of data that is secure and reliable. Since selecting PAR, DiBellas Subs has been better able to adapt to challenges facing the restaurant industry and is using the extensive Brink POS integration ecosystem to grow its sales channels. The new systems position DiBellas Subs for unlimited scalability and provide critical insight into operations across locations with flexible reporting capability.



We are proud to partner with DiBellas Subs and to be a part of the innovation they are driving, said Erynn Kirshner, General Manager for PAR Data Central. Its exciting to have such a great customer working with us and we look forward to growing alongside them in the coming years.



About DiBellas Subs



DiBellas Subs is a 43-unit, family-owned restaurant company based out of Rochester, NY, with locations across New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. The mission of DiBellas is to serve every guest the best sub theyll ever have while focusing on quality, value and consistency. DiBellas subs are crated to crave with fresh-baked bread not baked once a day, but multiple times throughout the day to ensure every sub roll and every sub is as fresh as possible. For more information, visit www.dibellas.com.



ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION



PAR Technology Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider, Punchh Inc., PAR has become a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants. PARs platform enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based Brink POS, Data Central back office, PAR payments and now Punchh loyalty software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005189/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment