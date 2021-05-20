Mogo's Payments Platform, Carta Worldwide, Awarded Visa Ready Certification





Mogo+Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) ( TSX:MOGO, Financial) (Mogo or the Company), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that its wholly owned payments platform, Carta Worldwide (Carta), has been granted a Visa Ready certification through its Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers program. Joining the Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers program enables Carta to provide both fintechs and traditional issuers across Europe and North America with a robust solution for digital issuance, speeding up their time to market and addressing the needs for digital-first strategies.









This is a significant endorsement for Carta that supports our continued growth in offering leading issuer-processing solutions, said Peter Kaju, Chief Executive Officer of Carta. The certification is a further validation of our capabilities and enhances our appeal to fintechs, digital banks and other FIs that are moving to next gen issuer processors with more economic, more agile and more flexible solutions.









Leveraging its modern open-API issuer platform, Carta enables the issuance of virtual and physical cards to support innovative solutions for businesses that are looking to deploy payment products and embedded financial services. Carta provides vital processing technology to a wide range of companies and powers over 100 card programs. Founded in 2007, Cartas management team has decades of payments and technology industry experience. Carta is currently operating in Europe, APAC, Latin America, Canada and the U.S.









The Visa Ready Fintech Enablement Program provides partners like Carta with access to Visas growing partner network through top of the funnel awareness, go-to-market support to uncover new markets, and newly launched Visa products and solutions. Learn more about the Visa Ready program at https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.visa.com.









About Mogo









Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogos wholly owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).





