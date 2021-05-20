Theratechnologies Announces Results From Two Posters Presented at ACTHIV 2021 Annual Meeting Highlighting Positive Patient Experience With Trogarzo®

100% of patients expressed satisfaction with treatment experience



98% compliance observed with Trogarzo

MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies, or Company) (TSX: TH) ( THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today reported on positive results presented in two separate posters in conjunction with ACTHIV 2021 virtual conference being held May 20-22, 2021.

The first poster1 included findings from a survey conducted among 30 Trogarzo(ibalizumab-uiyk) patients to assess real-world patient experience and acceptance of IV administration. The survey found that 100 percent of patients were either very satisfied or moderately satisfied with their experience with Trogarzo (87 and 13 percent respectively). Other highlights included:

60 percent said that their experience with Trogarzo was better than expected while 40 percent said it was about the same;

was better than expected while 40 percent said it was about the same; 93 percent of respondents either found the IV infusion process very convenient or neutral (70 percent and 23 percent, respectively);

93 percent said they would likely recommend Trogarzo to another patient living with HIV;

to another patient living with HIV; 87 percent expressed very high satisfaction with the experience of receiving an infusion and seeing a healthcare professional every two weeks; and,

80 percent were of the opinion that a touchpoint every two weeks was likely to support adherence to other HIV medications.



These findings are in line with conclusions drawn from a retrospective evaluation conducted by Option Care Health, a national alternate site infusion provider, and were also presented at ACTHIV 20212.

The evaluation demonstrated an overall 98 percent compliance rate with Trogarzo based on 3,528 infusions administered to 130 patients between May 2018 and February 2021.

Furthermore, a compliance rate with other antiretrovirals of 89 percent was observed among Trogarzo patients, supporting the patient survey findings.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) ( THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

