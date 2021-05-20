Sypris Wins Awards to Support Subsea Cable Systems





Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received follow-on awards from a global undersea cable provider to manufacture and test electronic power supply modules for multiple high-reliability undersea communication networks. Production is expected to begin in 2021 and continue into 2022. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.









The awards are for the production of a variety of electronic assemblies used in flexible and scalable ultra-long-haul undersea networks. Given the significant growth in digital services and data consumption, these undersea cable systems offer the opportunity to seamlessly connect to the worlds top interchange points and content hubs for the extension of service globally. These next generation, high-capacity and high-speed systems span thousands of kilometers undersea.









The subsea electronics market continues to be a great strategic fit for our mission-critical product application focus, said Jim Long, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics. Our customer is a leader in undersea telecom installations, and we are excited to be expanding our partnership with this award.









Sypris Electronics is a trusted provider of electronic solutions, addressing customers needs for building complex, mission-critical electronic and electro-mechanical devices and integrated systems. Backed by 50 years of experience, Sypris engineering and manufacturing services span our customers product life cycle all within a culture of continuous improvement and Six Sigma/Lean thinking. Partners from multiple agencies and tier one companies in Military (DoD), Space, Medical, Undersea, and Industrial markets team with Sypris to deliver high-reliability electronics built with strict adherence to regulated requirements. For more information, please visit www.sypriselectronics.com.









