Gainwell's HMS Donates $20,000 to Girlstart to Support STEM Camps for Girls

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, HMS, a Gainwell Technologies Company, announced it has donated $20,000 to Girlstart, an organization that designs and implements innovative, high-quality STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education programs for young girls nationwide.

Girlstart hosts programs throughout the year, including community STEM events, afterschool programs and their Girlstart Summer Camp each year.

This year, HMS donation will help fund the 2021 Summer Camp program by providing high-quality science kits for campers to build Micro:bits. These pocket-sized computers with LED displays, microphones, speakers and sensors allow children to explore how hardware and software work together. All the materials and tools required will be shipped to campers unable to attend in person.

We are proud to support Girlstarts mission of helping build the next generation of scientists, engineers and programmers, said Jacob Sims, Gainwells chief technology officer and a member of Girlstarts national board. As we envision a more diverse and equitable society, the work Girlstart is doing to make STEM both accessible and fun for young girls is playing a major part in building the leaders of the future.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this years Girlstart Summer Camp will be a hybrid program, including virtual and in-person activities based on girls health, comfort level and regional public health regulations. Group sizes also will be limited, and additional measures taken to ensure a fun and safe experience for all campers.

With HMS donation, the program will be able to serve girls who otherwise could not afford to participate after a challenging year for many. The goal this year is to reach 850 campers and the theme is Dream Mighty Dreams.

It means so much to receive this generous donation from HMS two years in a row, said Tamara Hudgins, executive director for Girlstart. With all the uncertainly heading into the summer of 2021, our hope was that if we couldnt send all the girls to summer camp, then we could send summer camp to the girls. With support from donors like HMS, we were able to do just that.

About Girlstart
Through its comprehensive programming, Girlstart provides a year-round, intensive suite of STEM education programs for K-12 girls. Girlstarts core programs foster STEM skills development, an understanding of the importance of STEM as a way to solve the worlds major problems, as well as an interest in STEM electives, majors, and careers.

About HMS

HMS, a Gainwell Technologies Company, delivers healthcare technology and analytics solutions to reduce costs and make healthcare work better for payers, providers and members. Our first-in-class coordination of benefits and payment integrity solutions help our nations safety net programs save billions annually and ensure sustainability. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies supports the administration and operations of health and human services programs with a broad range of eligibility, enrollment, claims processing and payment accuracy solutions. Together HMS and Gainwell serve hundreds of healthcare programs and have more than 90 years of proven experience and unapparelled industry expertise. Visit Gainwell at www.gainwelltechnologies.com.

Media Contact
Lacey Hautzinger
Senior Director, Corporate Marketing
HMS
(469) 284-7240
[email protected]


