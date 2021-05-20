Gentex Announces Volkswagen as the First Automaker to Offer its Bluetooth®-Enabled Mirror for Home Automation

ZEELAND, Mich., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation ( GNTX ) recently began shipping to Volkswagen (VWoA) its Bluetooth-enabled automatic-dimming mirror with HomeLink integrated buttons capable of operating a wide range of radio frequency (RF) and cloud-based smart home devices.



Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive industry. It supplies nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

Gentexs HomeLink is the industrys most widely used and trusted car-to-home automation system, with over 100 million HomeLink-equipped vehicles on the road today around the world. This vehicle-based wireless control system uses RF communication to conveniently and reliably activate your garage door opener, security gate and other RF-compatible, entry-critical devices.

The Bluetooth-enabled HomeLink system works in conjunction with HomeLink Connect, a companion app that users can configure to control individual cloud-based smart home devices or activate entire home automation routines. Once configured, the phone-enabled app pairs with the HomeLink buttons in the mirror via Bluetooth, allowing users to activate their devices without needing to interact with their phone. One HomeLink button press can activate garage doors, entry door locks, home lighting, security systems, thermostats, entry gates, and other compatible devices.

The HomeLink Connect app also provides interactive programming instructions to help users pair their HomeLink buttons to their garage door opener and other appliances. By combining RF and cloud-based wireless control for smart home devices, Gentexs HomeLink provides drivers with the most dependable and comprehensive vehicle-to-home automation system available.

Volkswagen of America has an extensive vehicle accessory program that provides their customers a comprehensive range of optional content, said Neil Boehm, Gentexs chief technology officer. "Were excited to have them bring our home automation technology to their customers, and with HomeLink Connect offering additional functionality, were confident it will become a 'must have' feature for additional vehicles.

Gentexs Bluetooth-enabled HomeLink mirror will launch with VW as an optional accessory on the 2022 Volkswagen Taos. The feature will then roll out to additional vehicles.



Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation ( GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

