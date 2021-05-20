B2Digital Acquires Club Fitness of Birmingham, Expanding Gym Network to Five Locations

Tampa, FL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the Company or B2Digital) (OTCMKTS: BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (MMA), is pleased to announce the closing of the Companys Business Purchase Agreement (the Agreement) to acquire all of the equity, assets, and interests of Club Fitness, Inc. (Club Fitness), an Alabama Corporation located in the Birmingham, Alabama Area.

According to the Agreement, the purchase of Club Fitness includes full ownership of all of the business assets of Club Fitness, including all of its customer relationships, revenue streams, infrastructure, equipment and the fitness facility equipment.

This fitness facility will become the fifth One More Gym location to be owned and operated by B2Digital as a fitness and fighter training facility linked to the Companys B2 Fighting Series combat sports brands. The Company plans to renovate the facility and add Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, and MMA instruction areas to integrate it fully into the B2 Training Facilities Network.

The Company continues to seek to drive long-term shareholder value by cultivating the strong synergy between its B2 Fighting Series and One More Gym brands, creating an ecosystem for fighter development, as well as a high-impact marketing channel targeting aspiring fighters and MMA fans.

The Birmingham area has great potential for the B2 brand, commented Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. This location should fit into our model hand-in-glove given our existing branding footprint in the region and its overall potential as a high-quality training facility location. This acquisition continues to make good on our stated plan to acquire 1-2 new gyms each quarter to drive and increased our revenue growth for B2. We continue to anticipate brand-derived revenue growth for each acquired gym leading to continued overall performance in the business over the short-, intermediate-, and long-term horizons.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video, and technology, B2Digital ( BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bells expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (MMA) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Companys B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, B2FS. This includes social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV (Free to View), merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

