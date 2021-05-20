Rain Therapeutics Appoints Robert Doebele, M.D., Ph.D. as President

NEWARK, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (Rain), a clinical-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Rain co-founder Robert Doebele, M.D., Ph.D. as president and chief scientific officer (CSO). As president, Dr. Doebele will play a critical role in shaping the companys corporate strategy and operations and will continue to provide his precision oncology expertise to advance Rains clinical pipeline and lead the companys research and development efforts as CSO.



It has been an honor and a joy to work closely with Bob since we founded Rain together, and I am delighted to recognize him as our new president, said Avanish Vellanki, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain. Bob brings unparalleled expertise from the precision oncology space and is the perfect leader to help guide Rain forward as we start our Phase 3 clinical trial for RAIN-32 in liposarcoma patients in the second half of 2021 and continue to advance our targeted oncology candidates.

Dr. Doebele added, With a recent initial public offering (IPO) and upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial, Rain is at an exciting point in its growth as a company. I am thrilled to help lead a distinguished collection of professionals united in the passion to develop and implement innovative precision medicine strategies for patients suffering from cancer.

Dr. Doebele co-founded Rain Therapeutics with Mr. Vellanki in April 2017 and has served as executive vice president and CSO. Prior to joining Rain full time in October 2020, Dr. Doebele served as associate professor of medicine in the division of medical oncology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, director of the Thoracic Oncology Research Initiative at the University of Colorado Cancer Center and as principal investigator for the University of Colorado Lung Cancer Specialized Program of Research Excellence. Dr. Doebeles laboratory research on NTRK gene fusions launched the TRK inhibitor field and he helped drive the clinical strategy and development of TRK inhibitors from Loxo and Ignyta as two of the first agnostic cancer drugs. In addition, he serves as a senior editor of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) journal, Clinical Cancer Research, and was elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation in 2018. Dr. Doebele received his AB in molecular biology from Princeton University and received his M.D. and Ph.D. in immunology from the University of Pennsylvania. He conducted his internal medicine residency and medical oncology fellowship at the University of Chicago.

In addition to Dr. Doebeles appointment, several members of the Rain leadership team have been elevated to new roles effective May 14, 2021, including Vijaya Tirunagaru, Ph.D. as senior vice president and head of research; Kolbot By, Ph.D. as senior vice president, technical operations; Lucio Tozzi as senior vice president, clinical operations; and Nelson Cabatuan as senior vice president, finance & administration. For more information about the Rain leadership team, please visit: https://rainthera.com/about-us/#team.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors underlying genetics rather than histology. Rains lead product candidate, RAIN-32 (milademetan, formerly known as DS-3032), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to RAIN-32, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52. For more information, visit www.rainthera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding our clinical trials. Words such as may, might, will, objective, intend, should, could, can, would, expect, believe, design, promises, estimate, predict, potential, develop, plan or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC)), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: expectations regarding the timing of initiation of our clinical trials and other risks and uncertainties identified in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-254998), as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We claim the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

