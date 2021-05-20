Eltek Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eltek Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Revenues of $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020

- Gross profit of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2020

- Net profit of $223,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net profit of $541,000 in the first quarter of 2020

- Achieved positive cash flow provided by operating activities of $2.5 million during the first quarter of 2021

- Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 were $6.4 million

PR Newswire

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2021

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Eltek_Logo

"Despite the global challenges we encountered related to both the Covid-19 pandemic and the shortage of key raw materials, we were able to respond quickly, maintain operational efficiency and remain profitable in the first quarter," said Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer of Eltek. "We expect that revenues will rebound during the rest of the year and lost sales will be recovered upon the expected availability of key raw material (Pyralux AP) which was in short supply and with the authorization of the use of alternative raw materials by our customers," added Mr. Yaffe. "The approval process with our customers for the use of the alternative raw materials is proceeding as planned and, is reducing our production costs. In addition, we are exploring ways to strengthen our position in the multi-billion dollar PCB market in North America, and can serve as a rapid growth engine for Eltek," further explained Mr. Yaffe.

"We are operating in a challenging business environment and making the necessary adjustments to increase revenues, expand our operating efficiencies, improve customer satisfaction and maintain sustained profitability. We plan to strengthen our sales activities and continue our investments in new equipment to expand our manufacturing facilities and infrastructure during the remainder of the year as part of our strategic growth plan. Our board of directors approved our obtaining a loan of NIS 10 million (approximately $3.1 million) from Bank Leumi B.M. The loan has a term of ten years, with favorable terms, including a repayment schedule that starts after a 12 month grace period and carried interest of Prime + 1.50%, which is waived for the first year of the loan," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2021 compared to the First Quarter of 2020

  • Revenues were $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to revenues of $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Gross profit was $1.1 million (15.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.8 (19.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Operating profit was $136,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to operating profit of $612,000 in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Net profit was $223,000 or $0.04 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net profit of $541,000 or $0.12 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2020;
  • EBITDA was a $577,000 (8.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $1.0 million (11.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2020; and
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 were $6.4 million compared to $4.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call

Today, Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 8:30am Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-888-723-3164
Israel: 03-918-0691
International: +972-3-918-0691

at:

8:30am Eastern Time
5:30am Pacific Time
15:30pm Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed.

About Eltek

Eltek is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and is the leading Israeli company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices for which Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, shortage of raw materials, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact

Alon Mualem
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+972-3-939-5023

(Tables follow)

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands US$, except per share data)







Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020








Revenues

7,205

9,157

Costs of revenues

(6,061)

(7,354)

Gross profit

1,144

1,803





Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,008)

(1,189)

R&D expenses, net

-

(2)

Operating profit

136

612





Financial expenses, net

104

(55)

Other income, net


(2)

(1)

Profit before income tax

238

556





Tax expenses

(15)

(15)

Net Profit

223

541





Earnings per share



Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.04

0.12





Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute



basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,840

4,380





Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute



diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,866

4,382

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands US$)







March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020




Assets








Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents


6,406

4,735

Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts


5,770

9,062

Other


938

700

Inventories


4,065

3,704

Prepaid expenses


552

619





Total current assets


17,731

18,820





Long term assets




Restricted deposits


60

62

Severance pay fund


62

64

Operating lease right of use assets


8,694

8,948

Total long term assets


8,816

9,074





Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation


7,029

7,263





Total Assets


33,576

35,157





Liabilities and Shareholder's equity








Current liabilities




Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts


364

676

Accounts payable: Trade


4,289

4,452

Other


3,378

3,831

Short-term operating lease liabilities


713

742





Total current liabilities


8,744

9,701





Long-term liabilities




Long term debt, excluding current maturities


1,387

1,495

Employee severance benefits


320

338

Deferred tax liabilities


88

84

Long-term operating lease liabilities


8,049

8,272





Total long-term liabilities


9,844

10,189





Equity




Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000
shares, issued and outstanding 5,840,357


5,296

5,296

Additional paid-in capital


22,846

22,846

Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments


2,638

3,153

Capital reserve


1,097

1,084

Accumulated deficit


(16,889)

(17,112)

Shareholders' equity


14,988

15,267

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


33,576

35,157

Eltek Ltd.

Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

(In thousands US$)





Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations


Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020



Unaudited








GAAP net Income (loss)


223

541

Add back items:








Financial expenses, net


(104)

55

Income tax expense


15

15

Depreciation and amortization


443

395

Non-GAAP EBITDA


577

1,006

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Cash flow

(In thousands US$)







Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020





Cash flows from operating activities:








Net Income


223

541





Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net




cash flows provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization


443

395

Stock-based compensation


13

26

Revaluation of long term loans


-

10

Increase in deferred tax liabilities


8

5



464

436





Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets


4

(5)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables


3,028

(132)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses


(220)

139

Decrease (increase) in inventories


(502)

221

Decrease in trade payables


(200)

(257)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses


(323)

520

Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net


(6)

16



1,781

502





Net cash provided by operating activities


2,468

1,479









Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchase of fixed assets


(208)

(204)

Net cash used in investing activities


(208)

(204)









Cash flows from financing activities:




Short- term bank credit, net


(377)

(438)

Repayment of long-term loans from bank


(38)

(73)

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables


(11)

(151)

Net cash used in financing activities


(426)

(662)





Effect of translation adjustments


(163)

(27)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


1,671

586





Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period


4,735

1,628





Cash and cash equivalents at period end


6,406

2,214

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eltek-reports-2021-first-quarter-financial-results-301295749.html

SOURCE Eltek Ltd.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment