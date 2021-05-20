Aurora Cannabis and Grow Group PLC Renew Market Access Services Agreement for Medical Cannabis in the United Kingdom

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aurora Cannabis and Grow Group PLC Renew Market Access Services Agreement for Medical Cannabis in the United Kingdom

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EDMONTON, AB, May 20, 2021

NYSE | TSX: ACB

EDMONTON, AB, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, and Grow Group PLC ("Grow"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving access to cannabis-based medicines in the United Kingdom ("UK"), today announced the extension of their long-standing strategic relationship by signing a two-year market access services agreement for the UK. Aurora was one of the first companies to enter into a strategic relationship with Grow in August 2019 and since then, both companies have become leaders in the rapidly growing medical cannabis market in the UK.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

"We are delighted to extend our existing strategic relationship with Grow," stated Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Cannabis. "We have worked successfully with Grow and their joint venture partner, IPS, since entering the UK market. Renewing this agreement will help to broaden access for patients by leveraging Grow's work educating physicians and creating awareness of medical cannabis options. Aurora is committed to providing access to legally produced high-quality pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis to address the needs of the growing European medical cannabis market, made possible with our EU GMP facility, Aurora Nordic."

"Everything we do is with the patient in mind. Addressing patients' needs and broadening access to medical cannabis in the UK is at the heart of Grow's strategy," said Pierre van Weperen, Managing Director of Grow Group PLC, UK & Ireland. "Quality of products, broad range of offerings and a strong supply chain is critical to serving the UK's fast-growing patient population. Partnering with companies like Aurora will continue to enable us to offer a portfolio of high-quality flowers and extracts to doctors and the patients who will benefit from them. Every day, these products make a difference for patients and we look forward to advancing market access together with Aurora."

About Aurora
Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Pedanios, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com.

Aurora's common shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "ACB", and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

About Grow Group PLC
Grow Group PLC exists to unlock the medical potential of cannabis for those who need it through three business units: Grow Pharma, Grow Trading and Grow Biotech. Grow Pharma works with the producers of the best cannabis-based medicines and helps them introduce their products in new markets like the UK and Ireland, creating long-term value for them and offering solutions for patients. The Grow Pharma team also focuses on supporting clinics and individual healthcare professionals and through our partnership with IPS Specials Pharma we work with the best importer, distributor, and pharmacy in the country to deliver the medication to patients. Ultimately, all Grow Group activities are aimed at improving patient access to cannabis medicines. Learn more about us at www.growgroupplc.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/grow-grow-plc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-and-grow-group-plc-renew-market-access-services-agreement-for-medical-cannabis-in-the-united-kingdom-301295549.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment