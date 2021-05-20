Hyzon Motors Signs Covenant to Join Utrecht, The Netherlands' 1,800 Hydrogen Vehicle Initiative

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hyzon Motors Signs Covenant to Join Utrecht, The Netherlands' 1,800 Hydrogen Vehicle Initiative

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The initiative, organized by the Dutch province of Utrecht, aims to deploy 1,800 hydrogen vehicles and up to 10 hydrogen refilling stations by 2025.

- Hyzon's European headquarters is based in The Netherlands and Hyzon Europe is manufacturing hydrogen trucks in the Groningen area.

- Hyzon's participation follows the recently launched Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, which promotes international collaboration and cooperation between partners along the hydrogen value chain.

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 20, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon"), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, today announced its execution of the Covenant on Hydrogen in Mobility in Utrecht(the "Covenant"). Through its participation, Hyzon plans to leverage existing technology to supply zero-emission transportation solutions specified in the initiative.

The initiative brings together partners at the forefront of the transition to hydrogen with the goal of stimulating production of green hydrogen and developing regional hydrogen fueling infrastructure. This clean fuel will power commercial vehicles including trucks and buses on the streets of Utrecht using hydrogen fuel cells.

The province of Utrecht is a leader in the hydrogen mobility space, with multiple hydrogen fueling stations already in use and additional stations planned. Utrecht aims to cement the region's leadership in moving towards a zero-emissions future. By signing the Covenant, the parties affirm their commitment to contributing to the realization of the following, either directly or indirectly:

  • Construction of five to ten hydrogen filling stations
  • Operationalizing 300 trucks and other heavy vehicles powered by hydrogen
  • Placing 1,500 lighter vehicles (such as passenger cars and delivery vans) that run on hydrogen into service
  • Operationalizing one to two hydrogen-powered water vessels
  • Operationalizing two to five hydrogen-powered coach buses

Utrecht's ambitions are particularly noteworthy due to the aggressive timeline: the parties have pledged to reach these goals by 2025. While the global transition to zero-emissions transportation is still in its early days, the initiative underscores both the importance and the viability of accelerating the shift. Hyzon Motors Europe BV moved into its new production facility in the Groningen area earlier in 2021 and is starting to produce and deliver hydrogen trucks to customers from that facility.

Hyzon's participation follows the establishment of the Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, an international effort to advance hydrogen ecosystems. With founding members such as AXA, Bank of America, Raven SR, ReCarbon, and Total, Hyzon's initiative aligns the supply and demand side of the sector, pooling collective expertise to make zero-emissions hydrogen mobility a reality.

Craig Knight, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyzon, said:

"The Utrecht 1,800 vehicle pledge connects and aligns partners along every step of the value chain: local governments, green hydrogen producers, distributors, FCEV OEMs, and customers. Hydrogen will play a significant role in decarbonizing transport; if we focus on building out the ecosystem through collaborations such as this and the Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, we can reach our zero emissions goals that much more swiftly."

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, NY and with operations in Europe, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to produce zero-emission commercial vehicles for customers in North America, Europe, and across the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

As announced on February 9, 2021, Hyzon has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that would result in Hyzon becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation's ("DCRB") proposed acquisition of Hyzon and DCRB's ability to consummate the transaction, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, DCRB and Hyzon disclaim any duty to update any forward looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. DCRB and Hyzon caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either DCRB or Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of DCRB's Preliminary Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on March 17, 2021, as amended on May 14, 2021, and other documents filed by DCRB from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

Hyzon Motors Contacts

For US, Europe and Global Media:
Brian Brooks
H+K Strategies
713.752.1901
[email protected]

For Australasian Media:
Fraser Beattie
Cannings Purple
+61 421 505 557
[email protected]

For Investors:
Caldwell Bailey
ICR, Inc.
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyzon-motors-signs-covenant-to-join-utrecht-the-netherlands-1-800-hydrogen-vehicle-initiative-301295591.html

SOURCE HYZON Motors

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment