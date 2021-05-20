BioVaxys Announces Appointment of Policy Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) ( FRA:5LB, Financial) (OTC:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys"), a biotechnology company that is advancing viral and oncology vaccine platforms as well as immuno-diagnostic products, today announced the appointment of Adam Coutts, PhD, as Policy Advisor.

Dr. Coutts is a Senior Research Fellow at Magdalene College, University of Cambridge and a Research Associate in the Department of Sociology, University of Cambridge. Dr. Coutts' research focuses on the social and political determinants of health looking at how non-health sector public policies affect the health and wellbeing of vulnerable groups and how government interventions can be used to help them. Dr. Coutts holds a PhD from the Department of Sociology, University of Cambridge and has held post-doctoral fellowships at Cambridge, and the Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Oxford, Nuffield College. Dr. Coutts is also a research associate at the Centre for Business Research, Cambridge.

James Passin, BioVaxys CEO, stated, "We are honored to onboard Dr. Coutts as a Policy Advisor to BioVaxys. Dr. Coutts' expertise and experience in public health policy, bringing together academic, policy decision makers and multilateral agencies with those working on-the-ground to deliver healthcare, will prove critical as BioVaxys advances CoviDTH, a novel skin test for T cell immunity to Covid-19, through regulatory and commercial development. We believe that CoviDTH can offer a transformative approach to public health policy in low-income contexts especially in humanitarian and conflict settings, where resources and access are limited. This approach provides a tool to help governments optimize the distribution and targeting of vaccines which will accelerate the lifting of restrictions and lockdown policies."

Dr. Coutts stated, "CoviDTH provides a low-cost and reliable solution to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic in fragile and humanitarian settings where health systems are already severely strained, and funds and access are challenging. To end the pandemic, everyone, everywhere need the protection of affordable and effective products like CoviDTH."

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp . is a British Columbia-registered, early stage biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms, as well as immuno-diagnostics. The Company is advancing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology and is progressing a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed for ovarian cancer. Also in development is a diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents and multiple pending patents related to its cancer vaccine, and pending patent applications for its SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine and diagnostic technologies. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and US OTC: BVAXF.

