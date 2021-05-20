New Limited-Edition Pringles® Flavor Gives Wendy's® Spicy Chicken Sandwich Lovers A New Reason To Drive Thru The Snack Aisle

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Look out: there's a new spicy chicken player in town, and this one packs all of the crispy, spicy flavor into one bite. The masters of flavor at Pringles are setting their sights on Wendy's original Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The result? A snack that allows you to enjoy the magic of Wendy'sSpicy Chicken in a single Pringles crisp that fits just between your fingers, perfect for everyday and everywhere snacking moments.

Nobody does spicy chicken like Wendy's. Whether it's the original spicy chicken sandwich, salads or Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets, they know how to bring the heat. Luckily, Pringles knows the way to pack layers of delicious flavor into a single crisp. Replicating this unique, fiery spice blend was a task suited only for the flavor innovators at Pringles, who packed the savory taste of Wendy's spicy fried chicken into one perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite that satisfies the spicy thrill consumers can't get enough of.

"Our partnership with Wendy's is a match made in flavor-heaven, so we're thrilled to have another collab with an equally talked about, fan-favorite menu item," said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of marketing for Pringles. "Following the enthusiasm for Pringles Baconator, we knew we had to challenge ourselves and perfectly capture the flavor of another popular menu item. The debut of Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken provides a crunchy, unnecessarily genius way to enjoy the spicy, juicy deliciousness of the #1 hands down best chicken sandwich in the U.S. in a single crisp."

If you're struck by a craving for a real Wendy's Spicy Chicken sandwich when enjoying limited-edition Pringles Wendy'sSpicy Chicken crisps, fear not! Each can comes with a code on the seal that unlocks a free spicy chicken sandwich, available with purchase via mobile order.i ii

"Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken crisps perfectly encapsulate everything fans have come to know, love and expect from Wendy's iconic chicken sandwich." said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Wendy's fans can now enjoy our insanely flavorful Spicy Chicken Sandwich in their crisps to satisfy taste-buds until their next restaurant visit."

The limited-edition Pringles Wendy'sSpicy Chicken is available on shelves at retailers nationwide starting in June. Get 'em before they're gone. For more information, follow @PringlesUS on Instagram and Facebook and check out @Pringles on Twitter, and Tik Tok.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles, Cheez-It, Special K, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Eggo, Mini-Wheats, Kashi, RXBAR, MorningStar Farms and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef ii, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

i Simply log in to your Wendy's Rewards app and enter the code located under the Pringles seal and unlock a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich with purchase via mobile order. If you don't have the Wendy's Rewards app, simply download the app and create an account to redeem.

ii Must redeem offer via Wendy's App. Wendy's App download and account registration required. Offer valid from 5/31/2021 to 10/31/2021 only at participating U.S. Wendy's. See full offer details on applicable product. The Wendy's name, Baconator, Quality Is Our Recipe, Frosty, Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and Wendy's Wonderful Kids are registered trademarks of Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-limited-edition-pringles-flavor-gives-wendys-spicy-chicken-sandwich-lovers-a-new-reason-to-drive-thru-the-snack-aisle-301295579.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company