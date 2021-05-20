Criteo Confirms Its 2021 Investor Day On June 3, 2021

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today confirmed it will hold its 2021 Criteo Investor Day on June 3, 2021.

Speakers for the Criteo Investor Day 2021 will include:

Chief Executive Officer Megan Clarken ,

, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Glickman ,

, Chief Product Officer Todd Parsons ,

, Chief Commercial Officer David Fox , and

, and EVP and General Manager of Growth Portfolio Geoffroy Martin.

The event will be held virtually and start at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on June 3, 2021.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website.

A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

