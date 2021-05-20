Thomas Volk Joins Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Thomas Volk Joins Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 20, 2021

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Volk to the Company's Board of Directors. Thomas is a Senior Executive with unique experience leading global enterprises and mid-market companies in both CEO and Officer roles in the US and Europe. Previously, Thomas served as CEO of Cancom and led Dell Germany, UK, and France as well as worldwide sales at HP. He also holds established board member experience, currently serving as Director and Chairman of five different organizations. Thomas will also assume the role of Board Chair following the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting, replacing Gordon McMillan who will be retiring from the board.

"It's an exciting time at Converge as they begin their expansion into the European market and I'm looking forward to being a part of the journey on the Company's board," said Thomas Volk. "I believe my international experience and advisory skills will be an asset to Converge as they take on the new challenge of global growth and expanding their managed services practice."

"I am honored to have Thomas Volk, one of Europe's technology elite, join the Converge board," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "It is rare for someone in my position to be able to rely on somebody like Thomas for advice and guidance. Thomas' experience in having previously implemented a managed services and European expansion strategy similar to Converge's during his time as CEO of Cancom is invaluable. This expertise, in addition to his knowledge from having led teams at Dell and HP, will assist and accelerate Converge in its European expansion and aid in our customers' adoption of managed services."

"Additionally, on behalf of the entire board, I would also like to thank Gord McMillan, my partner and co-founder of Converge, for serving as the Company's board chair through the successful implementation of the Company's initial phases of growth" said Shaun Maine. "Gord's leadership and experience, particularly in relation to executing on acquisitions, has been invaluable and I am delighted that he will continue to actively advise the Company on its acquisition activities going forward."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-volk-joins-converge-technology-solutions-corp-board-of-directors-301295783.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment