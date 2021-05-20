Logo
S&P Global Sustainable1 Hosts Inaugural ESG Event: Accelerating the Transition to Sustainability

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Virtual event brings together industry leaders to provide essential intelligence and accelerate the transition to a low carbon, sustainable and equitable future

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced that it will host its inaugural flagship environmental, social and governance (ESG) event: Accelerating the Transition to Sustainability. The virtual event takes place from Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to Thursday, May 27, 2021 and brings together financial institutions, regulators, market specialists, and corporations representing the entire investment chain to discuss the transition to a sustainable and equitable future.

New S&P Global Sustainable1 mark (PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Sustainable1)

The panels and discussions will cover US, EMEA and APAC time zones and will focus on three major themes: measuring progress, achieving net zero, and improving transparency. Keynotes and panels will feature senior executives from leading firms around the world, including CITI, BlackRock, Eurosif, WEF, IFRS Foundation, Walmart, DBS Bank, Singapore Exchange and more, who are driving progress in the sustainable transition.

"Our inaugural Sustainable1 Event will bring together key industry voices to share pragmatic solutions and personal insights that will help drive progress in achieving our collective sustainability goals," said S&P Global President and CEO Doug Peterson, who will be keynoting the event. "Meeting these goals requires urgent action and collaboration, and we hope that these conversations will help us make progress together."

S&P Global Sustainable1 research shows that major global companies are on track for a >3C warming scenario, achieving just 7% of the emissions reductions needed by 2025 to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. At the same time, just 49% of revenues of these companies are generated in business activities that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, the physical risks of climate change are intensifying; 66% of these companies have at least one asset at high risk from the physical impacts of climate change, with the greatest risk deriving from water stress and wildfire.

"We are excited to bring together perspectives and insights across multiple industries and stakeholders to help elevate the key themes in the transition to a more sustainable future," said Martina Cheung, Head of S&P Global Sustainable1 and President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This event marks the first of many initiatives Sustainable1 will undertake to provide comprehensive views and essential intelligence on sustainability, ESG and climate."

Launched in April 2021, S&P Global Sustainable1 is a new centralized group representing S&P Global's integrated sustainability offerings and is comprised of a dedicated team that provides comprehensive views on sustainability, including key ESG and climate topics. Sustainable1 brings together S&P Global's resources and full product suite of benchmarking, analytics, evaluations, and indices that provide customers with a 360-degree view to help achieve their sustainability goals.

To learn more about the Sustainable1 Event, including the full agenda and a list of speakers, please visit the event website. This event is available to the public and interested attendees can register for free.

To learn more about S&P Global's commitment to ESG, visit our website.

About S&P Global Sustainable1

S&P Global Sustainable1 is the central source for sustainably intelligence from S&P Global. Sustainable1 matches customers with the ESG products, insights and solutions from across S&P Global's divisions to help meet their unique needs. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth ESG intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments an unmatched level of clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the transition to a sustainable future. Our data and well-informed point of view on critical topics like energy transition, climate resilience, positive impact and sustainable finance allow us to go deep on the details that define the big picture so customers can make decisions with conviction. To learn more about Sustainable1, visit www.spglobal.com/sustainable1.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Contacts:
Farhan Husain
Global Head of Sustainable1 Communications
[email protected]
+1 347 213 0065

Ola Fadahunsi
Global Head of Public Relations and Reputation
[email protected]
212-438-2296

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-sustainable1-hosts-inaugural-esg-event-accelerating-the-transition-to-sustainability-301295943.html

SOURCE S&P Global Sustainable1

