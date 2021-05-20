Logo
GenCell Schedules Investors Conference to Provide Business Update for the Period January - May 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2021

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), a leading Israeli-based manufacturer of fuel cell energy solutions, will conduct an investors conference to provide a business update about the Company's activities and operations for the period January - May 2021.

GenCell Logo

The Company's CEO, Mr. Rami Reshef, and its CFO, Mr. Yossi Salomon, will host the conference and present Company updates and developments for the period of January May 2021.

The Company will hold an Investors Conference in English on Monday, May 24th. 2021, at 11:00 AM ET (16:00 UK, 18:00 IL time) via the ZOOM app using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4553442793?pwd=cTg0VkZkbEdrOUZRQjFYZjZRSXJTUT09

Download here the presentation that will accompany the Investors Conference.

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) fuel cell solutions offer affordable, clean power for humanity, enabling businesses to Say No to Diesel and render diesel generators obsolete. Using ultra-reliable fuel cell technology that powers spacecraft, we deliver backup power for utilities, homeland security, healthcare and automated industries. Our revolutionary process to create hydrogen-on-demand from anhydrous ammonia (NH3) enables our fuel cell solutions to also provide primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 90 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

The Investors Conference does not replace the need to review the Company's immediate and periodic reports, which also include forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968. This immediate report does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or an invitation to accept offers to purchase any securities of the Company.

For additional information, visit: www.gencellenergy.com , follow us on Twitter or visit our official Youtube channel.

Contact:

Shelli Zargary,
Marketing Manager, GenCell Energy
Tel: +972 54 5617161
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1500178/GenCell_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gencell-schedules-investors-conference-to-provide-business-update-for-the-period-january---may-2021-301295859.html

SOURCE GenCell Energy

