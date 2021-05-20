Braxia Scientific Introduces the Braxia Institute, Turning Research to Clinical Action; Over 200 Physicians and Health Care Providers to Attend Braxia's Symposium on Rapid Acting Anti-Depressants

Over 200 physicians and healthcare providers from Canada , U.S., and Asia to attend Braxia's Symposium on rapid acting anti-depressants (RAAD) which include ketamine, esketamine and psychedelic therapies

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific" or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (FWB: 496) (OTC: SHRMF), a research driven clinical platform developing and providing novel ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce the launch of the Braxia Institute ("Braxia Institute"), the Company's training Centre of Excellence focused on advancing psychiatric clinical practice and health services of ketamine and psychedelic treatment therapy for people with treatment resistant depression and other possible mental health disorders.

The Braxia Institute plays a vital role in improving the quality of care for people receiving psychedelic drug treatments, including ketamine and esketamine therapy, for depression and related mental disorders.

Through its research backed training programs, the Braxia Institute is focused on advancing the knowledge base of psychiatrists, physicians, and other health care professionals globally, closing the extraordinary gap between clinical practice groups around the world and the protocols, competencies and best practices identified through peer reviewed published research. Braxia will also ensure the standard of care and protocols will be delivered across all of its clinics.

The Braxia Institute is led by Dr. Roger McIntyre, CEO of Braxia Scientific and widely regarded as one of the world's most recognized psychiatrists in relation to depression and associated mood disorders, as supported by research ratings by Clarivate Analytics and Expertscape, and other institute faculty members.

"I am thrilled to welcome over 200 healthcare providers across Canada, U.S., and Asia who will be attending virtually our first Symposium on the assessment and treatment of patients with rapid acting anti-depressants, or RAAD, such as ketamine and esketamine, and psychedelics," said Dr. Macintyre. "With Braxia Scientific's knowledge base, we have a tremendous opportunity to radically improve the quality of care patients receive. Braxia Scientific will play a vital role in translating and implementing the latest research for psychedelic, ketamine and esketamine therapies for persons with depression and related disorders. It is additionally our intention to inform professional standards of practice as it relates to the implementation and reimbursement of ketamine and psychedelics across private and public sectors."

By focusing on research backed education and training programs, Braxia Scientific is answering the call to address the growing, unmet need for accessible, high-quality and advanced mental health services to patients diagnosed with depression, other mental health disorders and those at risk for suicide.



About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a research driven medical solutions company that aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia Scientific is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics providing treatment for mental health disorders and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. The Company develops ketamine and psilocybin derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Braxia Scientific, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-onset treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

