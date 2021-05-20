A Bullish Sign for the US Economy

The U.S. economic recovery continued to gain steam momentum, according to a couple of macroeconomic reports published on Thursday.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI), which forecasts future economic activity, creased by 1.6 percent in April to 113.3 (2016 = 100), following a 1.3 percent increase in March and a 0.1 percent decline in February, and a 0.5% increase in January.

A rise of LEI for at least two consecutive months is a bullish indicator for the economy.

"With April's large monthly gain to start the second quarter, the U.S. LEI has now recovered fully from its COVID-19 contractionsurpassing the index's previous peak, reached at the very onset of the global pandemic in January 2020," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "While employment and production have not recovered to their pre-pandemic levels yet, the U.S. LEI suggests the economy's upward trend should continue and growth may even accelerate in the near term. The Conference Board now forecasts real GDP could grow around 8 to 9 percent (annualized) in the second quarter, with year-over-year economic growth reaching 6.4 perc

Separately, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans filing for unemployment claims dropped by 34 thousand to 444 thousand in the week ending May 15th, the lowest since mid-March 2020 and below market expectations of 450 thousand.

These reports come one week after the U.S. government reported that April retail sales showed no growth from March.

Still, the news of the economy gaining steam lit up up Wall Street, which was trading sharply at mid-day. The S&P 500 was trading at 4,162.10, up 1.14% for the day, while the Dow Jones was trading at 34,186.17, up 0.86%. The Nasdaq composite was trading at 13,527.12, up 1.72% for the day as tech stocks lost their momentum.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond was trading at a yield of 1.64%, down 2.55% for the day, meaning that traders and investors are little concerned about the more robust economy fueling inflation.