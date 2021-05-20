AF Advisors, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Wells Fargo, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

New Purchases: BABA,

BABA, Added Positions: NVDA, AAPL,

NVDA, AAPL, Reduced Positions: CVX, MMM,

CVX, MMM, Sold Out: WFC, VTI, SCHB, SPY, VXUS, UNH, VUG, TSLA, WABC, VT, SRE,

Investment company AF Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Wells Fargo, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AF Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, AF Advisors, Inc. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 378,100 shares, 97.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 3,300 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 4,370 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.05% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 3,618 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio. Clorox Co (CLX) - 2,000 shares, 0.20% of the total portfolio.

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

AF Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 39.05%. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. AF Advisors, Inc. still held 4,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.