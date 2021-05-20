Logo
AF Advisors, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Wells Fargo, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AF Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Wells Fargo, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AF Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, AF Advisors, Inc. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AF Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/af+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AF Advisors, Inc.
  1. Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 378,100 shares, 97.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  2. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 3,300 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio.
  3. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 4,370 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.05%
  4. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 3,618 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio.
  5. Clorox Co (CLX) - 2,000 shares, 0.20% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

AF Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)

AF Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 39.05%. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. AF Advisors, Inc. still held 4,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of AF Advisors, Inc..

1. AF Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AF Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AF Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AF Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
