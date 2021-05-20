Q Capital Solutions Buys Etsy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: ETSY, RIOT, WYNN, DKNG, GS, EXPE, JNJ, FB, NIO, LMND, SPY, NKE, VOO,

Investment company Q Capital Solutions Current Portfolio ) buys Etsy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, Riot Blockchain Inc, sells Apple Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Tesla Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q Capital Solutions. As of 2021Q1, Q Capital Solutions owns 41 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,662 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.01% Boeing Co (BA) - 62,150 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.44% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,000 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 16,300 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,830 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.56%

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $165.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 23,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 16,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 33,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 154.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 46,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 71.66%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 13,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $838.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.