Q Capital Solutions Buys Etsy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Q Capital Solutions (Current Portfolio) buys Etsy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, Riot Blockchain Inc, sells Apple Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Tesla Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q Capital Solutions. As of 2021Q1, Q Capital Solutions owns 41 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Q CAPITAL SOLUTIONS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/q+capital+solutions/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Q CAPITAL SOLUTIONS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,662 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.01%
  2. Boeing Co (BA) - 62,150 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.44%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,000 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 16,300 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.33%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,830 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.56%
New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $165.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 23,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Q Capital Solutions initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 16,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 33,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 154.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 46,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 71.66%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 13,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Q Capital Solutions added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $838.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Q CAPITAL SOLUTIONS. Also check out:

1. Q CAPITAL SOLUTIONS's Undervalued Stocks
2. Q CAPITAL SOLUTIONS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Q CAPITAL SOLUTIONS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Q CAPITAL SOLUTIONS keeps buying
insider

insider