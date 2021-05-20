Logo
Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Expansion of The Happy Co. into European Market, Spanning 21 Countries

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG) (the Company), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces its wholly owned subsidiary, The Happy Co., will soon be entering the markets in 21 European countries with its popular U.S. products.

The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness is launching its entire U.S. product line on a not-for-resale (NFR) basis to customers in 21 countries across Europe. Products will be available for purchase in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales. The rollout to each of these countries will take place over the course of the next several weeks.

Our global expansion efforts with these NFR products will be The Happy Co.s first introduction into the European market, said Bo Short, chief executive officer of Elevacity International Holdings, LLC. We are taking advantage of the popularity and results of instant-impact Happy Co. products in the U.S. and collaborating with a new team in Europe to leverage motivating growth for the company.

As we continue to focus on our mission of growing our company internationally, we will be spreading the spirit of collaboration and happiness to exciting new markets across Europe. We look forward to providing our most popular products to new customers in Europe and learning more about how we can make a positive impact on their lives, said Garrett McGrath, president of The Happy Co.

ABOUT THE HAPPY CO.
The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, launched in February 2021 with an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy, enhance sleep, and make you look and feel like a younger person. The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co., visit www.thehappyco.com.

Additional information is contained in the Companys 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation
Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity U.S., LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs U.S., LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force).
For more information, visit: www.SHRGInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:
Sharing Services Global Corporation
Investor Relations
(469) 304-9400 Ext 201
[email protected]

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

