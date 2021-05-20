Logo
DoubleVerify Names Tejal Engman as SVP, Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



DoubleVerify (DV) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Tejal Engman as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, Engman will spearhead financial communications related to the companys strategies, performance and initiatives, and serve as the primary point of contact for investors and analysts. Tejal will report to Nicola Allais, Chief Financial Officer at DV.



Im excited about the addition of Tejal at such a pivotal time in the growth and global scaling of our business, said Allais. Her extensive knowledge, experience and proven ability to lead companies through complex financial issues make her an excellent addition to the team. I look forward to Tejals guidance as we continue to lead the industry in media quality verification and performance, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.



With more than 15 years of experience in investor relations, finance and business development, Engman most recently served as the SVP of Investor Relations at Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nations largest lodging real estate investment trust, where she was responsible for transforming the companys Investor Relations function. During her time there, Engman helped Host navigate an unprecedented downturn in lodging last year, gain market share and opportunistically acquire assets to accelerate EBITDA* growth through the pandemic recovery.



Prior to Host, Engman led the Investor Relations team at Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WashREIT) as Vice President, and was deeply involved in decision-making across accounting, tax, capital markets, and financial reporting. In addition, she played an instrumental role in executing a follow-on public offering of approximately 4.6 million shares for gross proceeds of approximately $130 million.



Engman transitioned to Investor Relations following a decade of institutional equity research sales experience while at Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank where she gained insight into how investors evaluate public companies, capital markets transactions, and the effectiveness of management teams.



DoubleVerify has clearly proven its category leadership in terms of product innovation, new customer growth and global expansion, said Engman. Im thrilled to join such a trusted and valued company, and look forward to applying my experience and leadership to help accelerate DVs growth, while protecting the integrity and reputation of the organization.



For more information about DoubleVerify, contact [email protected].



*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.



About DoubleVerify



DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments globally.

