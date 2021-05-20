Logo
Verizon 5G live in 60+ stadiums & arenas; named 5G partner for 15 NBA teams

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband in 14 additional arenas and multi-year agreements as the exclusive 5G partner of the 15 NBA teams who play at these venues, bringing the total number of arenas and stadiums enabled with 5G to more than 60. With 5G Ultra Wideband, teams have the ability to bring fans in the stands closer to the action on the field, court or ice through immersive fan experiences. For example, fans can point their 5G phones at a player and get live stats and real-time information about that player. Arenas also have the ability to utilize next-gen solutions to innovate around public safety, access, concessions and crowd management.

As fans return to live events, the need to reimagine the in-arena experience and operations has accelerated and 5G Ultra Wideband is a critical component, said Brian Mecum, Vice President of Device Technology for Verizon. The deployment of 5G in these arenas is the foundation for unlocking future fan experiences and solutions for venue operations.

The team partnerships, combined with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, can enhance applications like ShotTracker, enabling its sensor-based technology to collect and share game stats with low latency, faster and more accurately than any other platform. ShotTracker, a Verizon Ventures portfolio company, is currently being tested at the Verizon 5G Performance Center, the practice facility for the Phoenix Suns. With this technology, teams and broadcasters have the potential to use this data to automate the tracking of player shot selection, ball movement and player efficiency to provide near real-time, in-game analysis.

Imagine being able to get shot make/miss projections for a player as he begins to take a shot, based on total career shooting percentage from that spot on the floor, in similar game situations. This would require being able to process and present massive amounts of historical data, along with real-time, in-game data delivered to thousands of fans in the arena. This could potentially happen for every shot, pass or steal in the entire game and isnt possible without 5G, MEC and ShotTracker working together to make a real impact.

Using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, ShotTracker aims to put this intelligence in the hands of fans in the arena. Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength is a mobile edge compute platform that moves the data and processing done by applications and services closer to the end user at the edge of the network. AWS Wavelength brings AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizons network, allowing for applications that require increased speeds, massive bandwidth and ultra-low latency. Watch the video here.

Verizons team partnerships and 5G Ultra Wideband-enabled venues include:

  • Cleveland Cavaliers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Denver Nuggets - Ball Arena
  • Detroit Pistons - Little Caesars Arena
  • Golden State Warriors - Chase Center
  • LA Clippers
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • Memphis Grizzlies - FedExForum
  • New York Knicks - Madison Square Garden
  • Oklahoma City Thunder - Chesapeake Energy Arena
  • Phoenix Suns - Phoenix Suns Arena
  • Portland Trail Blazers - Moda Center
  • Sacramento Kings - Golden 1 Center
  • Utah Jazz - Vivint Arena
  • Washington Wizards - Capital One Arena

Verizon was previously announced as the official 5G mobile partner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is also available in Wells Fargo Arena.

The arenas are part of the growing list of stadiums and arenas with Verizons 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available in parts of more than 70 cities, 11 airports, and 60+ stadiums and arenas. Customers can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, up to 4 Gbps in some places under ideal circumstances, giving them the potential to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate on the go in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Verizon 5G Nationwide is available to more than 230 million people in over 2,700 cities. Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength is currently available in 10 cities across the U.S.

New to Verizon or looking to upgrade? For the first time ever, you can switch or trade in your old or damaged phone and get up to $1000. With nearly 100% of our stores now open, we invite you to check out this great deal as part of the Verizon in-store experience. Your time is valuable, which is why we now offer the opportunity to reserve an appointment to shop - ensuring you can get in and out at a time thats convenient for you. To reserve your time, visit our Store Locator page, use the My Verizon app,or, feel free to simply walk into a store near you. Were ready and waiting for you.

5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line and port-in or upgrade on select Unlimited plans reqd. New lines/port-in: Less $300 (iPhone) or $200 (Android) Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $700 (iPhone) or up to $800 (Android) trade-in/promo credit; trade-in/promo credits applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility reqs are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worlds leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZONS ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Katie Magnotta
[email protected]

