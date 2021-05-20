Double Dose – Health-Focused Company Chooses Celebros Search by Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced a health-centric company has chosen Celebros to improve the digital experiences for two of its websites.



The company has a passion for providing unmatched patient support. The first website was born of the belief in maximizing patient care by combining the best traditional medicine with proven alternative medicine. Their goal is to introduce a culture of preventative healthcare by combining these two disciplines. Their website was created to give patients a simple way to easily resupply themselves with the supplements they need.

In the same vein, the second website was launched in order to help patients obtain affordable medicine. This business is the only online dispensary of doctor-recommended supplements that guarantees the lowest possible online price.

Both websites will use Celebross intelligent site search technology that can return a restricted set of results to all non-logged-on visitors and the full catalog to all logged-in users. The business was impressed with the power of Celebros search and decided to integrate immediately after a successful free trial period.

Being able to help a business so passionate about patient care is exciting, said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. The intelligent site search we can provide for them is going to make their users experiences so much easier and help [the company] retain customers.

