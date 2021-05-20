Colony Capital to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in May

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Colony Capital to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in May

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global investment firm, announced today that executives from Colony Capital, Inc., and Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



May 25, 2021: RBC Capital Markets Global Datacenter, Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure Conference





  • The Company and several portfolio company management teams will be participating in a series of panel discussions and fireside sessions.





    • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO, Colony Capital; CEO, Digital Colony, will deliver an online fireside presentation.





    • Sureel Choksi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vantage Data Centers, will participate in a panel discussion, International Perspectives on Growth, at 10:00 a.m. ET.





    • Raul Martynek, Chief Executive Officer, DataBank, will participate in a panel discussion, The Intersection of Hyperscale + Interconnection, at 11:00 a.m. ET.





    • Jon Mauck, Managing Director, Digital Colony, will participate in a panel discussion, Embracing Communications Infrastructure, at 3:00 p.m. ET.





    • Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Zayo Group, will deliver an online fireside session.









May 27, 2021: KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference





  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO, Colony Capital, will present at 10:00 a.m. ET in a virtual panel, Commercial Real Estate Panel A Retrospective and a Look Ahead. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.





The webcasts will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Companys website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clny.com.



About Colony Capital, Inc.



Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including $32 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. For more information on Colony Capital, visit www.clny.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005423/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment