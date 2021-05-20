Colony Capital to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in May





Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global investment firm, announced today that executives from Colony Capital, Inc., and Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:









May 25, 2021: RBC Capital Markets Global Datacenter, Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure Conference















The Company and several portfolio company management teams will be participating in a series of panel discussions and fireside sessions.











Marc Ganzi, President and CEO, Colony Capital; CEO, Digital Colony, will deliver an online fireside presentation.











Sureel Choksi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vantage Data Centers, will participate in a panel discussion, International Perspectives on Growth, at 10:00 a.m. ET.











Raul Martynek, Chief Executive Officer, DataBank, will participate in a panel discussion, The Intersection of Hyperscale + Interconnection, at 11:00 a.m. ET.











Jon Mauck, Managing Director, Digital Colony, will participate in a panel discussion, Embracing Communications Infrastructure, at 3:00 p.m. ET.











Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Zayo Group, will deliver an online fireside session.

















The Company and several portfolio company management teams will be participating in a series of panel discussions and fireside sessions.





May 27, 2021: KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference















Marc Ganzi, President and CEO, Colony Capital, will present at 10:00 a.m. ET in a virtual panel, Commercial Real Estate Panel A Retrospective and a Look Ahead. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.













The webcasts will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Companys website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clny.com.









About Colony Capital, Inc.









Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including $32 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. For more information on Colony Capital, visit www.clny.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005423/en/