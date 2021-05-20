Bank of America Surpasses Equity Investment Goal of $200 Million and Increases Target to $350 Million to Support Minority Entrepreneurs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bank of America Surpasses Equity Investment Goal of $200 Million and Increases Target to $350 Million to Support Minority Entrepreneurs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Bank of America announced today it has increased its target for equity investment in minority focused funds from %24200+million to $350 million. In less than a year, the company has committed more than $250 million to 90 investment funds across the U.S. These funds provide capital to Black, Hispanic-Latino, Asian, Native American, other under-represented minority and womenentrepreneurs to help them establish and grow their businesses. Todays announcement articulates the need for more capital in funds led by diverse managers as well as the need for more growth equity funding for the minority entrepreneurs they support.



Bank of America has also completed a total of 17 direct equity investments in minority depository institutions (MDI) and community development financial institution (CDFI) banks as part of its %2450+million commitment made last year.



Equity investments in minority focused funds, MDIs and CDFI banks help address a persistent gap in access to growth capital, said Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America. By providing this capital, were helping to level the playing field and open more doors for minority led businesses, entrepreneurs and innovation.



These investments are a component of Bank of Americas %241.25+billion+racial+equality+and+economic+opportunity+commitment, which focuses on addressing and advancing social issues in minority populations, such as health, jobs, education, housing and capital inequality, and will facilitate benefits across multiple states and communities.



Equity Investments



Closed investments include, but are not limited to:





  • Avenue Growth Partners District of Columbia





  • Cleveland Avenue Chicago, Ill.





  • Cleo Capital San Francisco, Calif.





  • e2JDJ New Orleans, La.





  • Elevate Capital Portland, Ore.





  • Greenwood%2C+Inc. Atlanta, Ga.





  • Jumpstart Nova Nashville, Tenn.





  • LAttitude Ventures San Diego, Calif.





  • MaC Ventures Los Angeles, Calif.





  • Noemis Ventures New York, N.Y.





  • Ulu Ventures Palo Alto, Calif.





  • Visible Hands Boston, Mass.





  • Zane Ventures Atlanta, Ga.





The completion of these investments is subject to execution of documentation. View a list of previously+announced+closed+funds.



MDIs and CDFI banks



Separate from the equity investment in minority focused funds, the company has also dedicated %2450+million to support MDIs and CDFI banks. As part of this commitment, the company will acquire up to 4.9% of common equity in MDIs and CDFI banks facilitating benefits in the communities that these institutions serve through lending, housing, neighborhood revitalization, and other banking services. Today, Bank of America announced investments in additional MDIs. This brings the total completed investments in MDIs and CDFI banks to 17. New investments were made in the following organizations:





  • Central Financial Holdings, Inc. Tampa, Fla.





  • Greater Pacific Bancshares (parent company of Bank of Whittier) Whittier, Calif.





  • The Native American Bancorporation Co. Denver, Colo.





  • PDL Community Bancorp (parent company of Ponce Bank) Bronx, N.Y.





View a list of previously+announced+MDI+and+CDFI+bank+investments.



These equity investments are in addition to approximately $100 million in deposits from Bank of America in MDIs. The company also operates a $1.8 billion CDFI portfolio with 256 partner CDFIs across all 50 states, providing access to capital to thousands of individuals and small businesses who do not qualify through traditional lenders.



Investing and supporting minority communities



Since June 2020, Bank of America has already deployed $350 million across equity investments and philanthropic grants in the four+areas outlined in its %241.25+billion+racial+equality+and+economic+opportunity commitment. Additional Bank of America announcements focused on racial equality, diversity and inclusion and economic opportunity include:



For recent highlights of the banks ESG efforts, view the Bank+of+America+2020+Annual+Report.



Bank of America



At Bank of America, were guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. Were delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. Its demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (%40BofA_News).



For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank+of+America+newsroom and register+for+news+email+alerts.



www.bankofamerica.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005614/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment