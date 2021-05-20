CMUV Bancorp Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

El Centro, CA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.10 2nd Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record on June 10, 2021.



