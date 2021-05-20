Logo
CRO Leadership Awards Recognize PPD for Excellence for 10th Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD) has been recognized for excellence in the CRO Leadership Awards for the 10th consecutive year, earning praise for its clinical research capabilities and customer compatibility in a survey of pharmaceutical and biotech professionals conducted for Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader magazines.



A leading global contract research organization (CRO), PPD serves a wide range of customers with tailored drug development strategies, including pioneering a purpose-built delivery model, PPD Biotech, to address the specific needs of growing biotech and small to midsize pharma companies.



In the 2021 CRO Leadership Awards, which recognize high-performing companies for exceptional customer service, PPD earned recognition in the small pharma category for capabilities including access to patient populations, data management and patient recruitment and for compatibility, including responsiveness, project communications and customer service.



Being recognized for the 10th consecutive year in these prestigious awards reflects not only the strength of our research capabilities but the expertise and ingenuity of PPD colleagues across the globe committed to providing the highest-caliber service, said David Johnston, Ph.D., executive vice president and global head of clinical development services for PPD. Like our customers, we are dedicated to improving health, and together we are focused on accelerating the pace of vaccine and drug development to provide safe, effective therapies to patients around the world.



As an honoree, PPD will be featured in Life Science Leaders June 2021 issue. The honors program is a partnership between Life+Science+Connects sister publications Clinical+Leader and Life+Science+Leader and Industry+Standard+Research (ISR). Each year, they assess more than 50 CROs on multiple performance metrics in ISRs annual CRO Quality Benchmarking survey. Survey participants included individuals from pharma and biotech companies who had worked directly with CROs in the prior 18 months.



About PPD



PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 47 countries and more than 27,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.



This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as expect, believe, project, forecast, estimate, target and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; the risks related to the planned acquisition of PPD by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and other factors disclosed under the Risk Factors section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which are available on our website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ppd.com or the SECs website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005641/en/

