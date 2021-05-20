INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – BMY

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (Scott+Scott), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Bristol-Myers) (: BMY) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Bristol-Myers and its shareholders. If you are a Bristol-Myers shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Bristol-Myerss board of directors or senior management failed to manage Bristol-Myers in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Bristol-Myers, and whether Bristol-Myers has suffered damages as a result.

On February 16, 2021, it was reported that Bristol-Myers was liable for $834 million for not warning patients of East Asian or Pacific Island ancestry of potential health risks associated with their blood thinner Plavix. On April 1, 2021, the New York Times reported that the I.R.S. believes that Bristol-Myers used an abusive offshore scheme to avoid federal taxes in excess of $1 billion.

What You Can Do

If you are a Bristol-Myers shareholder, you may have legal claims against Bristol-Myerss directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

