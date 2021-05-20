WISH SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ContextLogic Inc.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of ContextLogic, Inc. ("ContextLogic" or the "Company") ( WISH) from December 16, 2020 through May 12, 2021 (the Class Period). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Companys business. Specifically, Defendants registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Companys initial public offering (IPO) contained statements which were materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose and misrepresented the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO: (a) that ContextLogics 4Q20 monthly active users (MAUs) had declined materially and were not then growing; and (b) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially overstated the Companys business metrics and financial prospects.

On May 12, 2021, when ContextLogic announced 1Q21 financial results for the interim period ended March 31, 2021, it disclosed that its MAUs had declined another 7% to just 101 million. The Companys forward sales guidance also fell short, with its 2Q21 revenue guidance of just $715 million to $730 million coming in significantly less than the $759 million the market had been led to expect and far less than the guidance of $735 to $750 million provided for 1Q21.

On this news, the market price of ContextLogic common stock declined $3.36 per share, or 29%, to close at $8.11 per share on May 13, 2021, on unusually high trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesnt require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

