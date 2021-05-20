Inseego Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





Cowen 49 th Annual Technology, Media, & Telecom Virtual Conference (June 1-3, 2021)





Fireside chat: Thursday, June 3, at 3:50PM ET





















Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference (June 8-10, 2021)





Presentation: Track 4, Wednesday, June 9, at 4:00PM ET













The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conferences.









The company will provide a live webcast of the presentations. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the companys investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following each of the presentations.









About Inseego Corp.









Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the companys patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork









