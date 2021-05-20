Amazon Introduces New Mental Health Benefit for All U.S. Employees and Their Family Members





(NASDAQ: AMZN)Amazon today launched a new mental health benefit, Resources for Living, that provides every U.S. employee, their family, and their household with a single place to start for personalized, convenient, and confidential support for mental health and daily life assistance. These services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and include access to free counseling sessions in-person or through the phone, video, or text.









Easy and affordable access to mental health care has become increasingly important as we all continue to navigate different everyday challenges, said Beth Galetti, Amazon senior vice president of People eXperience and Technology. Providing access toand awareness aroundmental health care is a critical responsibility for employers. This new offering will help us remove barriers and unnecessary stigma around getting help, to ensure our employees and their families feel safe and supported.









According to the nonprofit Mental+Health+America, more than 26 million adults went untreated for mental health concerns in the U.S. in 2020. And a recent survey by the American+Psychological+Association showed that 48% of parents have more stress in their personal lives now than before the COVID-19 pandemic started.









It is critically important that employers like Amazon evaluate and expand their programs and put a more significant focus on the mental health and mental well-being of their employees, especially as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and begin to re-enter the workplace, said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Employers bear a responsibility to ensure access to and provide adequate mental health services to their employees. It is good for their workers and it is good for business.









Through the new Resources for Living program, Amazon employees, their families, and anyone living in their homes have access to several resources:















Free one-on-one counseling sessionsthree sessions per person, per topic. Amazon will fund up to 24 million counseling sessions per year for its U.S. employees.









Free one-on-one counseling sessionsthree sessions per person, per topic. Amazon will fund up to 24 million counseling sessions per year for its U.S. employees.



Flexible options including in-person, phone, video, or text conversations for counseling sessions.









Flexible options including in-person, phone, video, or text conversations for counseling sessions.



Interactive self-care programs, including self-assessments, and a stress resource center.









Interactive self-care programs, including self-assessments, and a stress resource center.



Crisis and suicide-prevention support and access to a licensed mental health clinician any time of day.









Crisis and suicide-prevention support and access to a licensed mental health clinician any time of day.



Access to a self-paced app that offers computerized Cognitive Behavior Therapy, mindfulness resources, and personalized support for a broad range of mental health and wellness issues.













The health and safety of employees is Amazons No. 1 priorityand has been since Day 1. Amazon works closely with health and safety experts and scientists, and conducts thousands of safety inspections each day in the companys buildings. We have also made hundreds of changes as a result of feedback from employees on how to improve their well-being at work, such as providing dedicated resources for their mental health and well-being.









All Amazon regular full-time employees receive the same core benefits, regardless of their role, level, or positionfrom the companys executives to front-line employees in fulfillment centers preparing orders for customers. This new mental health offering complements the comprehensive benefits package that we offer to all regular full-time employees, which includes health insurance from an employees first day on the job, a 401(k) plan with a company match, up to 20 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents, subsidized child and adult backup care, access to subsidized skills training opportunities, and more.









For more information about Amazons comprehensive benefits, visit here. To apply for a job at Amazon, visit here.









Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earths Most Customer-Centric Company, Earths Best Employer, and Earths Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005379/en/