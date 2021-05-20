New USMD Cancer Care and Infusion Centers Open to Improve Cancer Care in Dallas-Fort Worth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New USMD Cancer Care and Infusion Centers Open to Improve Cancer Care in Dallas-Fort Worth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



USMD, a physician-led integrated health care organization that is a part of Optum, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, opened three new cancer care and infusion centers to improve cancer care for patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. Two additional centers are scheduled to open in June. The new centers provide advanced precision medicine and coordinated care to support patients from diagnosis to treatment and survivorship. This approach surrounds patients with an experienced care team dedicated to their clinical and social needs through every step of the process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005366/en/

Reception and check-in desk at USMD's Red Bird Square Cancer Care and Infusion Center, Dallas, TX. (Photo: Business Wire)

Reception and check-in desk at USMD's Red Bird Square Cancer Care and Infusion Center, Dallas, TX. (Photo: Business Wire)



Cancer is one of the most prevalent and costly medical conditions in the U.S. with 1 in 3 people developing some form of cancer in their lifetime.1 Texans are at higher risk than most other Americans due to poor health in a number of categories, including obesity.2 The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021, more than 133,000 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Texas and there will be more than 42,000 deaths.2



USMDs new cancer and infusion centers are improving access to high quality, affordable and compassionate cancer and blood disorder treatment for people across the DFW Metroplex, said Dr. Gerald Edelman, a medical oncology and hematology physician and medical director of USMDs new oncology and hematology division. These new centers surround patients with a caring team of committed health care professionals to meet their clinical and social needs each step of the way.



The USMD cancer and infusion centers provide state-of-the-art care, such as precision medicine that individualizes treatments with integrated health and other services. With precision medicine, treatment is tailored to focus on the molecular make-up of a patients tumor, which varies from person to person.



With advancements in precision medicine and our holistic approach to care, our patients will have a chance at improved health with fewer side effects, and a happy life, said Dr. Edelman.



The new centers will offer patients fully integrated care that includes financial counselors, a nurse navigator and access to new treatments on the horizon. The nurse navigation program helps patients throughout their care journey; for example, assessing a patients social supports such as living conditions or family support and connecting patients to resources that might be able to assist them, such as support groups. Board-certified oncology and hematology doctors lead compassionate and caring teams that treat a variety of cancers including breast, lung, colorectal, head and neck, skin, stomach, urologic and more. Board-certified oncologists and hematologists also care for blood disorders including, but not limited to, multiple myeloma, leukemia, and anemia.



In addition to the comprehensive services the clinics will provide, these new locations in the DFW Metroplex will offer more convenience, including after-hours support for patients. The newly opened centers are located in Red Bird Square in Dallas, Clearfork in Fort Worth and South Arlington. The centers scheduled to open in June are located in Cleburne and Las Colinas.



About USMD



USMD is a physician-led, integrated health organization committed to exemplary patient care. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USMD is part of Optum Care and serves the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area with more than 250 physicians and associate practitioners, and provides health care services to patients in more than 20 different specialties at its one hospital, four cancer treatment centers, three imaging centers and nearly 50 physician clinics, many of which are multi-specialty. All 27 of USMDs primary care clinics have been accredited by the Patient Centered Medical Home Program, a recognition program that is part of the National Committee for Quality Assurance. This recognition means that USMDs primary care clinics successfully display and utilize evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated patient care and long-term patient relationships. For more information about USMD, visit USMD.com.

1 American+Cancer+Society+%0A
2 American+Cancer+Society+Cancer+Statistics+Center%3A+Texas

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005366/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment