Schlumberger Announces Collaboration With AWS to Deploy DELFI Petrotechnical Suite on AWS

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Schlumberger announced today a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy domain centric digital solutions, enabled by the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment, on the cloud with AWS. This collaboration will bring AWS customers to the DELFI Petrotechnical Suite, which provides access to AI-enhanced applications from Schlumberger and high-performance computing from AWSs secure, extensive, and reliable global infrastructure.



Our partnership with AWS complements our strategy to further expand access to the DELFI environment so that more customers can benefit from their subsurface data, said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. By increasing access to digital solutions enabled by DELFI, our collaboration with AWS further unlocks opportunities for customers to continuously improve their productivity and performance.



The collaboration enables more customers to use advanced digital solutions in the DELFI Petrotechnical Suite to draw deep insights from a large pool of data sources and apply those insights across their workflows for faster and better decision making.



With AWS, Schlumberger can leverage the most comprehensive set of cloud services in the world, including AI and machine learning services that easily integrate with customer applications, said Matt Garman senior vice president of sales & marketing at AWS. Schlumbergers cloud-based solutions paired with the high performance, scalability and security of AWS cloud, increase efficiencies so customers have more freedom to innovateand this is just the beginning. By combining our expertise, we have the potential to accelerate innovation across the entire energy sector including new energies.



By deploying digital solutions enabled by the DELFI environment and running on AWS, customers can run complex models, computer simulations, and analyses in a fraction of the time compared to traditional computing solutions.



For more information about the DELFI Petrotechnical Suite, click+here.



About Schlumberger



Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.



Find out more at www.slb.com.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as expect, may, believe, plan, can, estimate, intend, anticipate, should, could, will, likely, goal, potential, projected" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, digital technologies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to recognize intended benefits from digital strategies, initiatives or partnerships; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and Schlumberger disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



*Mark of Schlumberger

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005643/en/

