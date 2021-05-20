Wells Fargo to Liquidate Central Fidelity Capital Trust I and Wachovia Capital Trust II Resulting in the Cancellation of Capital Securities and Distribution of Underlying Debentures to Holders

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that on June 21, 2021 (the Liquidation Date), (i) Central Fidelity Capital Trust I will be liquidated, the Floating Rate Capital Trust Pass-through Securities (the Central Fidelity Capital Securities) and the Floating Rate Common Securities (the Central Fidelity Common Securities) issued by Central Fidelity Capital Trust I will be canceled, and the Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debt Securities, Series A due April 15, 2027 (the Central Fidelity Debentures), issued by Wells Fargo & Company, as successor to Central Fidelity Banks Inc., and currently held by Central Fidelity Capital Trust I will be distributed pro rata to the holders of the Central Fidelity Capital Securities and Central Fidelity Common Securities, all in accordance with the amended and restated declaration of trust of Central Fidelity Capital Trust I and (ii) Wachovia Capital Trust II will be liquidated, the Floating Rate Capital Securities (the Wachovia Capital Securities and, together with the Central Fidelity Capital Securities, the Capital Securities) and the Common Securities (the Wachovia Common Securities and, together with the Central Fidelity Common Securities, the Common Securities) issued by Wachovia Capital Trust II will be canceled, and the Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures due January 15, 2027 (the Wachovia Debentures and, together with the Central Fidelity Debentures, the Debentures), issued by Wells Fargo & Company, as successor to Wachovia Corporation, and currently held by Wachovia Capital Trust II will be distributed pro rata to the holders of the Wachovia Capital Securities and Wachovia Common Securities, all in accordance with the amended and restated declaration of trust of Wachovia Capital Trust II.

On the Liquidation Date, each $1,000 in liquidation amount of the Capital Securities will be exchanged for $1,000 principal amount of the corresponding series of Debentures, and the principal amount of the Debentures that is distributed to Wells Fargo & Company, as the holder of Common Securities, will be extinguished. The following table sets forth information concerning the Capital Securities that will be canceled, and the corresponding Debentures that will be exchanged for those Capital Securities, on the Liquidation Date.

Capital Securities CUSIP Debentures CUSIP Central Fidelity Capital Trust I

Floating Rate Capital Trust Pass-through Securities 15346WAC4 Wells Fargo & Company

Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debt Securities, Series A due April 15, 2027 949746TF8 Wachovia Capital Trust II Floating Rate Capital Securities 949768AA7 Wells Fargo & Company Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures due January 15, 2027 949746TG6

No action by the holders of the Capital Securities is required in order to effect the cancellation of the Capital Securities and the distribution of the Debentures. The exchange of the Capital Securities for the Debentures will be effected by The Bank of New York Mellon, as the property trustee for Central Fidelity Trust I and Wachovia Capital Trust II, and as the trustee under the indenture pursuant to which the Debentures were issued, through the facilities and following the procedures of The Depository Trust Company.

The next scheduled interest payment on each series of Debentures after the Liquidation Date will include any accrued and unpaid distributions on the corresponding series of Capital Securities.

