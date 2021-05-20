Wells Fargo to Liquidate Central Fidelity Capital Trust I and Wachovia Capital Trust II Resulting in the Cancellation of Capital Securities and Distribution of Underlying Debentures to Holders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wells Fargo to Liquidate Central Fidelity Capital Trust I and Wachovia Capital Trust II Resulting in the Cancellation of Capital Securities and Distribution of Underlying Debentures to Holders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that on June 21, 2021 (the Liquidation Date), (i) Central Fidelity Capital Trust I will be liquidated, the Floating Rate Capital Trust Pass-through Securities (the Central Fidelity Capital Securities) and the Floating Rate Common Securities (the Central Fidelity Common Securities) issued by Central Fidelity Capital Trust I will be canceled, and the Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debt Securities, Series A due April 15, 2027 (the Central Fidelity Debentures), issued by Wells Fargo & Company, as successor to Central Fidelity Banks Inc., and currently held by Central Fidelity Capital Trust I will be distributed pro rata to the holders of the Central Fidelity Capital Securities and Central Fidelity Common Securities, all in accordance with the amended and restated declaration of trust of Central Fidelity Capital Trust I and (ii) Wachovia Capital Trust II will be liquidated, the Floating Rate Capital Securities (the Wachovia Capital Securities and, together with the Central Fidelity Capital Securities, the Capital Securities) and the Common Securities (the Wachovia Common Securities and, together with the Central Fidelity Common Securities, the Common Securities) issued by Wachovia Capital Trust II will be canceled, and the Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures due January 15, 2027 (the Wachovia Debentures and, together with the Central Fidelity Debentures, the Debentures), issued by Wells Fargo & Company, as successor to Wachovia Corporation, and currently held by Wachovia Capital Trust II will be distributed pro rata to the holders of the Wachovia Capital Securities and Wachovia Common Securities, all in accordance with the amended and restated declaration of trust of Wachovia Capital Trust II.

On the Liquidation Date, each $1,000 in liquidation amount of the Capital Securities will be exchanged for $1,000 principal amount of the corresponding series of Debentures, and the principal amount of the Debentures that is distributed to Wells Fargo & Company, as the holder of Common Securities, will be extinguished. The following table sets forth information concerning the Capital Securities that will be canceled, and the corresponding Debentures that will be exchanged for those Capital Securities, on the Liquidation Date.

Capital Securities

CUSIP

Debentures

CUSIP

Central Fidelity Capital Trust I
Floating Rate Capital Trust Pass-through Securities

15346WAC4

Wells Fargo & Company
Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debt Securities, Series A due April 15, 2027

949746TF8

Wachovia Capital Trust II Floating Rate Capital Securities

949768AA7

Wells Fargo & Company Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures due January 15, 2027

949746TG6

No action by the holders of the Capital Securities is required in order to effect the cancellation of the Capital Securities and the distribution of the Debentures. The exchange of the Capital Securities for the Debentures will be effected by The Bank of New York Mellon, as the property trustee for Central Fidelity Trust I and Wachovia Capital Trust II, and as the trustee under the indenture pursuant to which the Debentures were issued, through the facilities and following the procedures of The Depository Trust Company.

The next scheduled interest payment on each series of Debentures after the Liquidation Date will include any accrued and unpaid distributions on the corresponding series of Capital Securities.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortunes 2020 rankings of Americas largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

News Release Category: WF-CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005659/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment