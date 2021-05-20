Logo
Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Alzheimer's Disease Panel

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Cyclo+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (Cyclo Therapeutics or the Company), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from diseases, today announced it will participate in the M-Vest+Virtual+Conference+Series%3A+Alzheimer%26rsquo%3Bs+Disease+Panel on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.



Cyclo Therapeutics is currently advancing its lead product candidate Trappsol%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Cyclo%26trade%3B in an AD program, the second pipeline candidate program generated from the Companys platform technology. The Company recently announced that it received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) supporting the Companys development strategy to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for a Phase 2 study of Trappsol Cyclo in the treatment of early AD, following a positive Type B interaction. Cyclo Therapeutics remains on track to file its IND for a Phase 2 study of AD in the second half of this year.



The panel discussion will be moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group. Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs will participate on behalf of Cyclo Therapeutics. Additional participating companies in the panel discussion will be Cassava Sciences, Vivoryon Therapeutics, Annovis Bio, and INmune Bio.



To RSVP for the M-Vest Virtual Alzheimers Disease Panel please visit the event website, here.



About Maxim Group LLC



Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com



About M Vest LLC



M Vest LLC is an investment banking firm headquartered in New York. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace, creating a community of Issuers, Investors and Thought Leaders. Its focus is on providing investors with the latest information on innovative emerging growth companies. This unique platform provides the modern mobile investor with access to Reg D and Reg A offerings, market commentary from Thought Leaders, and presentations from corporate executives. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). To learn more, visit m-vest.com.



About Cyclo Therapeutics



Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Companys Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol Cyclo intravenously in Alzheimers Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimers Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the Companys website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements about the companys current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as anticipates, believes and expects or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the companys future performance include the companys ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the companys biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the companys reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

