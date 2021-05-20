OneSpan Details Progress on Ongoing Transformation and Highlights Strength of Refreshed Board of Directors in New Investor Presentation





OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today shared a detailed investor+presentation that highlights the progress the Company has made transitioning from a hardware-centric technology company to a recurring revenue, software-based trusted identity solutions business under the oversight of its engaged Board of Directors. The presentation also addresses the ever-changing and misguided rationale for the campaign being carried out by Legion Partners Holdings, LLC (together with its affiliates, Legion) to replace half of OneSpans independent directors.









OneSpan urges stockholders to review the presentation and vote on the BLUE proxy card FOR ALL of the Companys director nominees at its upcoming annual meeting, scheduled to be held on June 9, 2021.









Highlights from the presentation include:









OneSpan has been successfully executing a multi-year transformation to become a trusted identity solutions provider.















Over the course of the past three years, OneSpan has evolved its portfolio of solutions and reallocated resources to meet the needs and demands of its customers and seize opportunities in the market.









The addition of multiple cloud-based security solutions has provided new growth and cross-selling opportunities and enabled the creation of more durable, diverse and recurring revenue streams.









As its business model has changed, OneSpan has introduced new metrics to highlight the strength of its performance and provide additional transparency to investors.













The Companys transformation is driving results and delivering value for stockholders.















OneSpans transformation has positively impacted financial results delivering 2020 Annual Recurring Revenue of $104 million, representing 29% growth over 2019, and improved margins.









OneSpans stock price has increased by more than 70% over the past three years as our transformation has taken place, exceeding the median of our peer group and broader market indices.1













The OneSpan Board has been proactively refreshed with new directors who bring skills and experience that fit OneSpans evolving business composition.















OneSpans Board has recruited six new independent directors to the Board in the last two years (five of whom remain on the Board), including five directors with current or recent executive experience at leading software and cloud-based businesses, most of whom also have experience providing solutions to financial services customers, a key market for OneSpan.









OneSpans strong governance, bolstered by an independent Chairman and a diverse Board, helps ensure that the Companys culture, strategy and compensation are aligned with stockholder priorities.









The Board and its Finance and Strategy Committee regularly evaluate OneSpans capital allocation and business configuration for opportunities to further enhance value, including conducting a robust review of alternatives for its OneSpan Sign eSignature product line. Legion, which once demanded that OneSpan sell OneSpan Sign, has seemingly dropped its claim that the product line is not of significant strategic importance to OneSpan.













Legions proxy fight campaign was originally premised on the demand that OneSpan commence a strategic review of the Hardware segment which was based on spreadsheet math, not real-world market dynamics and which Legion has seemingly also dropped this week.















Contrary to Legions characterizations, OneSpan does not have a Hardware segment or a Hardware business. Hardware-based authentication remains integral to our authentication solutions and is used by more than half of OneSpans 200 largest customers, almost always in tandem with OneSpans mobile authentication solutions and combined server or cloud software.









Selling the hardware component of our authentication solutions would greatly hinder OneSpans ability to serve current customers and compete for new business ultimately destroying value and customer relationships.













Legion has had a revolving door of suggestions that today includes virtually no actionable strategy or operational ideas; Legions campaign now rests on the thin (and misguided) recommendation that the Board fix the stock.















Legion has avoided accountability for its ill-conceived suggestions each of which OneSpan has investigated thoroughly.









Legion regularly criticizes OneSpan regardless of what the Company does: when OneSpan acts without Legion, when it acts in response to Legion or when it reviews and determines not to accept a Legion suggestion.













Legions proxy contest is unnecessary, and its nominees would not bring additive skills to the Board.















OneSpan has engaged with Legion in more than 40 meetings and calls. We have adopted recommendations from our stockholders, including Legion, when they have made sense.









Despite Legions suggestion that OneSpan add additional cloud experience to the Board, Legion has only nominated one candidate with executive experience in a cloud-based software company, and Legion ignores the vastly more relevant experience of our Board, which includes six cloud-based business executives.









Legions personal attacks on our current directors are littered with false, misleading and irrelevant statements, and reflect a disregard for truth and transparency.













OneSpans Board continues to urge stockholders to vote on the BLUE proxy card FOR ALL of our highly qualified and experienced director nominees.









The investor presentation, as well as other important information related to OneSpans annual meeting, can be found at OneSpanValue.com.









If you have questions, need assistance in voting your shares or wish to change a prior vote, please contact:









REMEMBER: Simply discard any white proxy card you may receive from Legion. OneSpans Board does not endorse any of Legions nominees, and we urge you NOT to submit any vote using Legions white proxy card, even as a protest vote. Voting to WITHHOLD with respect to any of Legions nominees on a white proxy card sent to you by Legion is not the same as voting FOR the Boards nominees on the BLUE proxy card because a vote to WITHHOLD with respect to any of Legions nominees on its white proxy card will revoke any BLUE proxy you may have previously submitted.









1: Source: FactSet. Data as of April 30, 2021.









About OneSpan









OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in peoples identities, the devices they use and the transactions they execute. We make digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpans Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.









